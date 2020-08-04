Australia v Windies on hold as part of schedule rejig
Australia's proposed T20 series against the West Indies in October, which was to be a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, has officially been postponed
Martin Smith
4 August 2020, 01:01 PM AEST
Australia's T20 series against the West Indies in early October has officially been postponed, the latest cricketing casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has created chaos with the international schedule.
The Windies had been scheduled to play matches in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively, with the series to act as a warm-up for the Men's T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to start on October 18.
But with World Cup postponed last month due to the pandemic, and with both Australia and the Windies wanting the series to coincide with a rescheduled World Cup in Australia in 2021 or 2022, the short T20 campaign has also been put on hold.
The leading T20 players from both countries are instead set to play in the rescheduled Indian Premier League, which will run from September 19 to November 10.
The status of Australia's three-match T20 series against India, another World Cup warm-up scheduled for October 11-17, remains unclear.
The three matches in Australia's women's ODI series against New Zealand are scheduled for the same Queensland venues, the day after each men's match against the Windies was to be played. The dates and venues for that series remain unchanged at this stage.
The next assignment for Australia's men's players is expected to be a limited-overs tour of England in early September, although that is yet to be confirmed.
As it now stands, the first match on Australia's home men's international schedule is the one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 21-25, which will be followed by four Tests against India, the first of which is scheduled to start on December 3.
Cricket Australia revealed a full international summer schedule in late May with the caveat that series may be postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic.
The ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe, which was scheduled to start on Sunday, has already been postponed.
UPDATED MEN'S & WOMEN'S 2020-21 INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE (Subject to change)
CommBank Women's T20 Series v New Zealand
First T20: September 27, North Sydney Oval
Second T20: September 29, North Sydney Oval
Third T20: October 1, North Sydney Oval
CommBank Women's ODI Series v New Zealand
First ODI: October 5, Riverway Stadium, Townsville
Second ODI: October 7, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
Third ODI: October 10, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Gillette Men's T20 INTL Series v India
First T20: October 11, the Gabba, Brisbane
Second T20: October 14, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Third T20: October 17, Adelaide Oval
Men's Test v Afghanistan
Only Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium (day-night)
Men's Test Series v India
First Test: December 3-7, the Gabba, Brisbane
Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)
Third Test: December 26-30, MCG
Fourth Test: January 3-7, SCG
Gillette Men's ODI Series v India
First ODI: January 12, Perth Stadium
Second ODI: January 15, MCG
Third ODI: January 17, SCG
CommBank Women's ODI Series v India
First ODI: January 22, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Second ODI: January 25, Junction Oval, Melbourne
Third ODI: January 28, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Gillette Men's ODI Series v New Zealand
First ODI: January 26, Adelaide Oval
Second ODI: January 29, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Third ODI: January 31, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Gillette Men's T20 v New Zealand
Only T20: February 2, SCG