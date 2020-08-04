Australia v Windies on hold as part of schedule rejig

Australia's T20 series against the West Indies in early October has officially been postponed, the latest cricketing casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has created chaos with the international schedule.

The Windies had been scheduled to play matches in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively, with the series to act as a warm-up for the Men's T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to start on October 18.

But with World Cup postponed last month due to the pandemic, and with both Australia and the Windies wanting the series to coincide with a rescheduled World Cup in Australia in 2021 or 2022, the short T20 campaign has also been put on hold.

The leading T20 players from both countries are instead set to play in the rescheduled Indian Premier League, which will run from September 19 to November 10.

The status of Australia's three-match T20 series against India, another World Cup warm-up scheduled for October 11-17, remains unclear.

The three matches in Australia's women's ODI series against New Zealand are scheduled for the same Queensland venues, the day after each men's match against the Windies was to be played. The dates and venues for that series remain unchanged at this stage.

The next assignment for Australia's men's players is expected to be a limited-overs tour of England in early September, although that is yet to be confirmed.

As it now stands, the first match on Australia's home men's international schedule is the one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 21-25, which will be followed by four Tests against India, the first of which is scheduled to start on December 3.

Cricket Australia revealed a full international summer schedule in late May with the caveat that series may be postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic.

The ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe, which was scheduled to start on Sunday, has already been postponed.

UPDATED MEN'S & WOMEN'S 2020-21 INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE (Subject to change)

CommBank Women's T20 Series v New Zealand

First T20: September 27, North Sydney Oval

Second T20: September 29, North Sydney Oval

Third T20: October 1, North Sydney Oval

CommBank Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: October 5, Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Second ODI: October 7, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Third ODI: October 10, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Gillette Men's T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: October 11, the Gabba, Brisbane

Second T20: October 14, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Third T20: October 17, Adelaide Oval

Men's Test v Afghanistan

Only Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium (day-night)

Men's Test Series v India

First Test: December 3-7, the Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 3-7, SCG

Gillette Men's ODI Series v India

First ODI: January 12, Perth Stadium

Second ODI: January 15, MCG

Third ODI: January 17, SCG

CommBank Women's ODI Series v India

First ODI: January 22, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Second ODI: January 25, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Third ODI: January 28, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Gillette Men's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: January 26, Adelaide Oval

Second ODI: January 29, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Third ODI: January 31, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Gillette Men's T20 v New Zealand

Only T20: February 2, SCG