Australia v Windies on hold as part of schedule rejig

Australia's proposed T20 series against the West Indies in October, which was to be a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, has officially been postponed

Martin Smith

4 August 2020, 01:01 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo