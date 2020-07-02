Registrations soar as cricket emerges from lockdown

Winter cricket leagues around Australia are being played under strict new regulations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic

Martin Smith

2 July 2020, 12:22 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo