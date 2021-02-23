Teenage quicks bolt into Aussie squad for NZ tour

Tayla Vlaeminck’s return has been confirmed, while uncapped teenage fast bowlers Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington are in line for international debuts after being included in Australia’s squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Australia have named an extended 17-player squad for the three T20Is and three ODIs against the White Ferns, scheduled to begin in Hamilton on March 28.

The touring party for the Commonwealth Bank Series is heavy on pace options, with Australia keen to make the most of the opportunity to test themselves in New Zealand conditions ahead of the next ODI World Cup, due to be held in March and April 2022.

Australia ODI & T20I Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck

There, they will unleash the raw pace of Vlaeminck, who has not played for Australia in more than 12 months due to the serious foot injury that ruled her out of last year’s T20 World Cup, and of 17-year-old Brown, who already clocks speeds of up to 125kph.

Vlaeminck returned to state colours for Victoria earlier this month and produced a stunning display of aggressive fast bowling against the ACT on Sunday, taking 4-16 from eight overs.

"She has been working her way back to full fitness in the WNCL with Victoria and we’ve already seen some devastating spells from her," National Selector Shawn Flegler said.

"Similarly, Ellyse Perry has been making solid progress in her return from a hamstring injury and we look forward to her taking part in this series after not featuring against New Zealand in September and October.

"Darcie enjoyed an excellent WBBL campaign with the Adelaide Strikers and has also made a great start to the WNCL with the SA Scorpions.

"Her ability to bowl fast outswing makes her an exciting prospect at just 17 years old."

Pace-bowling allrounder Darlington’s call-up is reward for an outstanding Rebel WBBL campaign, that saw the 19-year-old named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year earlier this month, with Flegler acknowledging her inclusion was with a T20I focus.

If selected to debut, Darlington will become the third Indigenous woman to represent Australia after Ashleigh Gardner and Faith Thomas.

"We also welcome Hannah Darlington into the squad after playing a crucial part in the Sydney Thunder’s WBBL|06 championship," he said.

"She has been brought into the squad primarily with a T20 focus as we look towards both the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa."

Australia have not played since their home series against New Zealand last year, with four changes made to the 18-player group that contested that series.

Maitlan Brown is unavailable due to a serious hamstring injury suffered during the Big Bash, while off-spinner Molly Strano, allrounder Erin Burns and veteran pace bowler Delissa Kimmince are the other omissions. Queensland announced Kimmince was taking a break from the game ahead of their domestic 50-over season opener in January.

Ryan Harris will be Australia's bowling coach for the tour.

The extended squad has been named due to the quarantine requirement for entry into New Zealand, which would make it extremely difficult for a player to be added to the squad late should illness or injury strike.

With that in mind, and given the congested schedule and the need to manage Vlaeminck’s return, selectors have opted for extra pace options alongside the core Australian-contracted group of players.

The tour will offer Australia a chance to acclimatise to the New Zealand ahead of next year’s World Cup, while also help them refine plans for home series against India and the Ashes next summer.

Meg Lanning’s team have claimed nine ODI victories in a row against New Zealand and have their sights set on a 22nd consecutive win in the format, after equalling the world record held by Ricky Ponting’s team of 2003 last October.

Australia have held the Rose Bowl, the silverware awarded for one-day series between the teams, since 2000.

CommBank tour of New Zealand 2021

1st T20: March 28, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 5.10pm AEDT

2nd T20: March 30, McLean Park, Napier, 1pm AEDT

3rd T20: April 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm AEDT

1st ODI: April 4, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9am AEDT

2nd ODI: April 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

3rd ODI: April 10, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo