New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's

Teenage quicks bolt into Aussie squad for NZ tour

Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington called into an Australia squad for the first time, while Tayla Vlaeminck will make a long-awaited return from injury

Laura Jolly

23 February 2021, 11:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo