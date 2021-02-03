India v England Men's - Tests

How Australia can reach World Test Championship final

Australia can still reach the inaugural Test championship decider, but now need results from the India-England series to fall in their favour as MCG over-rate offence comes back to bite

Dave Middleton

3 February 2021, 09:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

