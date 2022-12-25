Aussies reveal XI for Boxing Day blockbuster

Local hero Scott Boland has retained his place in the Australia XI for Boxing Day with an 'underdone' Josh Hazlewood to miss another Test as he continues his recovery from a side strain.

It loomed as an agonising call for selectors between seasoned campaigner Hazlewood, who has more than 200 Test wickets to his name, and the in-form Boland, who currently boasts the best Test bowling average of all time, and has dominated discussion during an elongated build-up to the MCG contest.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

"We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone," Australia captain Pat Cummins told reporters on Christmas morning.

"It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'don't feel quite right' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection.

"We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it's another great example."

Since his debut in 2014, the metronomic Hazelwood has never been left out for a home Test while fit.

But Boland's irresistible form will see him get the chance to repeat his debut heroics from last year's Ashes.

Hazlewood has missed Australia's last two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane due to a side strain but trained strongly in the lead-in to the Melbourne Test, bowling at what appeared to be full tilt in the nets on Saturday.

Injury has now seen him miss multiple Tests during three of the past four Australian summers, yet his place in the side had never before come into question on home soil.

"We didn't really get to the decision point, we gave it enough time and it played out," Cummins said of the selection dilemma.

"There would have been a part of everyone that would've felt a little bit aggrieved if Scott missed out."

It has taken an astonishing start to Boland's career, combined with Hazlewood's injury misfortune which he has attributed in part to a heavy diet of white-ball cricket leading into this Test season, to change that.

The Victorian has taken 25 wickets at 10.33 since his debut in front of his home crowd during the corresponding Boxing Day fixture last year when he immediately elevated himself to cult hero status in snaring 6-7 to see Australia seal the urn.

The Proteas meanwhile have picked their XI but captain Dean Elgar was tight-lipped when asked for it ahead of South Africa's first Boxing Day Test away from home since 2008.

Elgar did however give a strong hint that Theunis de Bruyn could return to the side, though it will not be at the expense of a bowler.

"That was the chat prior to the first Test… playing the extra batter. But the little bit I can give away is our bowlers retain their spots," said the opener whose side were skittled for 152 and 99 during a chaotic two-day Test in Brisbane.

"If there is to be a change it will be amongst the batters," he continued before adding: "There's probably a change amongst the batters."

Elgar reiterated his claim that his fearsome pace attack have left Australia with "demons" after losing four second-innings wickets during their run chase at the Gabba.

But he conceded their batters must improve with the series on the line.

"We've always been in a good space since we've been in Australia," Elgar told reporters.

"We've just been through a bit of a hurdle in the last week – but I think both batting units have been through that.

"We've started afresh and we know runs on the board is key.

"We've had a few good convos but at the moment talk is cheap. Your best reference point is putting performances on the board."

NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

