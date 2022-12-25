Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Aussies reveal XI for Boxing Day blockbuster

Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirms Scott Boland will retain his place in the side for the second Test against South Africa

Louis Cameron in Melbourne

25 December 2022, 09:42 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

