Full list of winners from the Australian Cricket Awards

Beth Mooney has collected her first Belinda Clark Award, while Steve Smith has received his third Allan Border Medal in the 2021 Australian Cricket Awards.

In a sign of the times, this year's awards were not presented at the usual annual black-tie gala event due to biosecurity protocols and logistical challenges in the current climate. Instead, they were announced during a televised show ahead of the KFC BBL|10 Final.

The pair were informed this morning of their wins and received their medals at home, Mooney on the Gold Coast and Smith in Sydney, with the unexpected news catching both players by surprise.

Mooney polled 60 votes to take the Belinda Clark Award, just ahead of Meg Lanning on 58 votes and Georgia Wareham (50).

And Smith, who said he had expected the award to go to one of Pat Cummins or Marnus Labuschagne, was a clear-cut winner with 126 votes ahead of Cummins (114) and national limited-overs captain Aaron Finch (97).

A hard-hitting Queensland opening batter, Mooney is the ninth woman to claim the Award since its introduction in 2002.

The 27-year-old left-hander also claimed the Women's T20 Player of the Year award for a season in which Australia won the T20 World Cup on home soil, having hit a record score for a final in front of more than 86,000 fans at the MCG last March.

"An award as prestigious and highly regarded as this, it doesn’t matter how you do it, it’s still a pretty surreal thing to have achieved and something I haven’t taken lightly," Mooney told reporters today.

"I feel like I’m just an ordinary human who’s picked up a bat and wanted to hit a few runs here and there and to be able to sit at the end of the season and win this award that’s been voted by my peers and some of the best players in the world is something I won’t take for granted and something I’m very grateful for."

Australia's women played 14 T20s across the voting period, which took in a tri-series against England and India, and a three-game series against New Zealand, in addition to the ICC tournament.

Mooney, with her 504 runs at 45.81 with a strike rate of 122.92, ran away with the T20 award, polling 30 votes, ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on 18 with the trio of Ashleigh Garnder, Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham all polling 16 votes.

With just three ODIs played across the voting period, leading run scorer Rachel Haynes was named the women's ODI Player of the Year ahead of Lanning and Wareham.

Smith said he felt his lack of impact in the Vodafone Test Series against India had cruelled his chances of winning a third AB Medal.

"It's a great thrill, plenty of hard work has gone into it (but) I didn't expect it; I thought Marnus (Labuschagne) or Pat Cummins were the front runners because they both had exceptional years.

"I didn't feel I had the biggest Test summer, which normally holds the most votes. I think my one-day cricket was pretty good last summer.

"I'm just really honoured to have won my third AB Medal and hopefully I can keep producing results for Australia."

While Cummins did indeed claim the Test player of the year award with 16 votes ahead of Josh Hazlewood's nine and eight for Labuschagne, there were only those four Tests against India included in the voting period in his pandemic year.

Smith's outstanding form in one-day cricket saw him also named Men's ODI Player of the Year with 28 votes ahead of Aaron Finch on 23 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa with 19.

Even with missing all three matches in England, Smith scored 568 runs at 63.11 with centuries in Bengaluru and twice at the SCG within three days, as well as a knock of 98 in Rajkot.

Ashton Agar collected the men's T20 Player of the Year award after his 13 wickets at 12.46 and an economy of 6.75 from six matches, edging out fellow leg-spinner Adam Zampa and national captain Aaron Finch.

Agar was sensational on last February's tour of South Africa, where he claimed a T20 hat-trick as part of a five-wicket haul in a match at the Wanderers.

A host of domestic awards were announced on Friday afternoon, including Shaun Marsh who was voted by the players as the male domestic player of the year for a second successive summer.

Marsh, at 37, was the only man to score more than 1,000 runs across the two domestic formats played in the voting period for his latest award. His total of 1,058 runs included the 449 he hit for the Melbourne Renegades in BBL|09, before adding 124 at the backend of last summer's Marsh Sheffield Shield season before coronavirus ground the competition to a halt.

Marsh started the new season in brilliant touch as the Shield competition began in a hub in Adelaide, hitting 485 runs in four games, with three centuries and an average of 97.

Like Marsh, Elyse Villani has found a new lease on life on the domestic circuit after losing a spot on the national team. After struggling in last summer's Rebel WBBL|05 tournament, she rediscovered her love or the game this season in WBBL|06, and was duly voted the women's domestic player of the year by her peers.

Villani scored 360 runs at a strike rate of 120.8 during WBBL|06 for the Melbourne Stars opening alongside Lanning; it was far from her most prolific campaign across the six editions of the WBBL, but the right-hander rated it as one of her best.

It was a continuation of the form she's begun to show in last season's domestic one-day campaign, where she scored 259 runs at 51.8 opening the batting for Victoria.

"Peer-voted awards, they’re pretty special and something I don’t take lightly," Villani told cricket.com.au this week.

"I was a bit lost for words to be honest, which is very unlike me."

One of the country's brightest young talents in T20 cricket, Sydney Thunder quick Hannah Darlington was voted the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year.

As part of the Sydney Thunder's championship winning side this summer, where she took 19 wickets at 13.68 with an economy rate of 6.19 to finish second on the overall league wickets table, Darlington was rapt with the award.

"I was really surprised and quite excited, looking at some of the young players going around the country at the moment and at the nominees, I didn't think I was a shot," she told cricket.com.au.

"So it's nice to know my peers, not only my teammates but opponents, are recognising some performances."

Darlington now has set her sights on translating her success with the ball in T20 cricket to the one-day game, and will feature in the NSW Breakers one-day side next week when they play Victoria in back-to-back fixtures.

Victoria allrounder Will Sutherland was voted the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. He becomes 22nd winner of the prestigious honour awarded to the leading player who is under the age of 24 and who has not played more than 10 first-class matches before the voting period began. The award is a strong indicator of potential to play at the highest level, with only three of the previous 21 recipients yet to play international cricket.

Sutherland got his closest taste yet this summer when he featured in an Australia A side that played the touring Indians, and has had to shoulder more responsibility in Victoria's pace attack after some high profile departures.

"It's a massive honour, massive privilege to win this award," Sutherland told cricket.com.au. "I had a look at some of the names who had won it and it was pretty amazing to see.

"Even Will Pucovski, seeing what he's been able to do the next couple of years after winning it is pretty eye opening. So hopefully I can just keep doing what I've been doing and see what happens."

2021 Australian Cricket Awards

Belinda Clark Award: Beth Mooney. Votes: Beth Mooney 60, Meg Lanning 58, Georgia Wareham 50

Allan Border Medal: Steve Smith. Votes: Steve Smith 126, Pat Cummins 114, Aaron Finch 97

Men's Test Player of the Year: Pat Cummins. Votes: Pat Cummins 16, Josh Hazlewood 9, Marnus Labuschagne 8

Women's One Day International Player of the Year: Rachel Haynes. Votes: Rachel Haynes 11, Meg Lanning 10, Georgia Wareham 6

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Steve Smith. Votes: Steve Smith 28, Aaron Finch 23, Adam Zampa 19

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney. Votes: Beth Mooney 30, Alyssa Healy 18, Ash Gardner, Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham 16

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Ashton Agar. Votes: Ashton Agar 19, Aaron Finch 14, David Warner 13

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Elyse Villani

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Hannah Darlington

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Will Sutherland

Community Impact Award: Joshua Lalor

Hall of Fame inductions: Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes, Lisa Sthalekar