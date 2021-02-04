KFC BBL|10

The young gun XI: The BBL's best new talent

As BBL|10 draws to a close, we've put together a side of the best Australian players in the competition aged 23 and under

Martin Smith

4 February 2021, 01:31 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo