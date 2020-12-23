KFC BBL|10

Players want full version if DRS comes to BBL

The absence of DRS technology again in the spotlight for the BBL with Perth Scorchers' Mitch Marsh the latest to say the league must go 'all in' for the system rather than a cheaper version advocated by broadcasters

Louis Cameron

23 December 2020, 08:41 AM AEST

