Players want full version if DRS comes to BBL

Tye fumes after Khawaja given not out

Mitchell Marsh believes if the KFC BBL is to introduce the Decision Review System it needs to utilise the full array of technology, rather than a "watered down" version suggested by Adam Gilchrist.

Perth Scorchers quick Andrew Tye was left in disbelief in their clash with Sydney Thunder on Tuesday when Usman Khawaja was not given out after a caught-behind appeal by umpire Simon Lightbody, whose explanation of the decision was picked up on the stump mic.

"The bat hit the ground," said Lightbody, to which Tye replied, "Hit the ground? It (his bat) was that far off the ground," holding his arms apart.

Scorchers batter Colin Munro told Fox Cricket that he had heard the edge from the boundary.

The decision cost the Scorchers only three runs with Khawaja out for 21 when he top edged a pull shot off Aaron Hardie, while the Thunder went on to win the match in the final over.

But the non-call has yet again put the absence of the DRS for BBL games back into the spotlight.

Khawaja had been on the end of another contentious call at Manuka Oval against the Melbourne Stars earlier in the tournament. On that occasion, fortune went against him as he was deemed to have hit one that he had seemingly missed and was given out.

That had been one of three incorrect decisions made in the match, prompting Fox Cricket commentator Gilchrist to advocate for a "watered-down" version of the DRS that would help alleviate the 'howler'.

The high cost – and who would foot the bill – of DRS technologies like Real Time Snicko, Hot Spot and ball tracking is the major sticking point for its introduction in the BBL.

But Marsh, who himself had been on the end of a tight lbw call earlier in the tournament, said a pared-back review system would not work.

"I'd be all for it if it was introduced," Marsh told reporters via video conference.

"Relying on TV replays for certain decisions then it would get a bit hairy I would imagine. I think it's a case of going all-in or not (at all)."

"If you had it just TV replays I suppose you would get rid of the absolute howlers. But in the same sense you would leave yourself open if there was a really close call and you were relying on just a TV screen.

"That's where it would get a bit hairy.

"As a player I don't make the rules but my view is if it becomes available to us, I think the players would welcome it with open arms."

Marsh had prefaced his comments by admitting a call on the DRS in the BBL was "above his pay grade", while he stressed the umpires should not come in for criticism for Tuesday's call on Khawaja.

"We accept that umpires make mistakes. They are all human and do their best and hopefully there's not too much heat on them," said Marsh, who added that he expects to return to the bowling crease in their next match against Adelaide Strikers after playing as a specialist batter in the Scorchers' first three games.

Glenn Maxwell had earlier as expressed a similar opinion, saying: "I think it's got to be all or nothing. You've got to be able to make a definitive decision."

But the Melbourne Stars captain appeared to wind back that sentiment to be more in line with comments made by Gilchrist, who had suggested players would likely be in favour of a cheaper version of the DRS.

"We get that umpiring isn’t easy!! But surely with a stump mic, a bunch of different camera angles, and a basic understanding of cricket, the right decision could’ve been made without any of the fancy DRS bells and whistles?" Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

Broadcasters Foxtel and Channel 7 fund the use of DRS for men's international cricket in Australia, but it is not used in women's internationals or either the BBL or Rebel WBBL. It was reported last summer broadcasters would face an estimated bill of A$50,000 per match to introduce DRS to the T20 competitions, and cost continues to be a major sticking point.

"You often hear discussion that the cost of it has got a fair bit to do with it … I can't speak on behalf of the players, but I assume they would say 'We don't care about the level of technology, it doesn't have to be what's at every ICC sanctioned event'," Gilchrist said during commentary on Fox Cricket this season.

"Even if it's the cameras that are a bare minimum, let's roll with it, we'll roll the dice and if it doesn't get picked up or it's inconclusive, they'll wear that.

"We don't want to see the biggest names in this tournament having to leave (the field) due to errors that can be very quickly overturned."