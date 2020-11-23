Big Bash bonanza for fans as CA confirms full fixture

Perth, Melbourne and Sydney will see extensive Big Bash action this summer after Cricket Australia today confirmed venues for the entire KFC BBL season.

Every club will play in front of their home fans this summer – providing the public health situation and associated border restrictions remain stable – in a huge win for cricket fans around the country.

Melbourne is set for a festival of Big Bash action in the second half of January, with 11 matches in 12 days in the city, culminating in a BBL|10 double-header at the MCG on January 26, the final day of the regular season.

CA had earlier this month confirmed a revised schedule for the BBL|10 season, but allocated venues only for games in December at that point, banking that Australia's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic would allow more open borders.

That has paid off with today's full fixture confirming five matches to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium, including four Perth Scorchers games, while Sydney will host eight games as well as the 11 in Melbourne.

On top of what had previously been announced for December, there are also three additional matches for the Adelaide Oval, two more at the Gabba, four more at the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium and another two at Blundstone Arena in early January.

The BBL will roll into Melbourne from January 14 when the Melbourne Renegades host the Brisbane Heat in the first of five games at Marvel Stadium.

The summer's first Melbourne Derby clash will see the MCG will host its first BBL|10 match on January 17, with the fixture to be repeated at Marvel three days later on January 20.

The MCG will host six games in total, with the Renegades to have a home game at the venue against the Hobart Hurricanes on the January 26 public holiday before the Melbourne Stars meet the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney's eight games will be split between the SCG and the Showgrounds Stadium. The Thunder will play four times at the Showgrounds, while the Sixers have three home games and a clash between the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will also be held at the venue.

The Perth Scorchers will enjoy four games in front of their home fans, with fixtures against the Melbourne Renegades on January 3, Sydney Sixers on January 6, Sydney Thunder on January 9 and Hobart Hurricanes on January 12.

The Hurricanes and Thunder will also meet at Optus Stadium on January 7.

The Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars will not travel to Perth in BBL|10.

The glut of games in Melbourne and Sydney to finish the regular season means both Melbourne teams will play their final five games in their home city.

The Thunder will also have five games in Sydney – including one at the SCG - while the Thunder will travel to play the Stars in Melbourne on the final day of the regular season.

The Heat will play seven matches in front of home fans at either the Gabba or Metricon Stadium throughout the middle part of the season, but will spend the opening and closing fortnights on the road.

The BBL|10 finals series using the same five-team format that was introduced last summer will begin on January 29, with the final to be held on February 6.

CA's Head of Big Bash Leagues, Alastair Dobson, described the BBL|10 fixture as "the boldest schedule in Australian sport since the pandemic began".

"This schedule is a testament to the strength of the League and ensures our fans around the country will get the chance to see their KFC BBL clubs in action on home soil," Dobson said.

Ticket pre-sales for club members begin on Tuesday, with a general public release of tickets for all December matches, except those at the Adelaide Oval, from November 27.

CA continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia closely, with the opening Vodafone Test against India scheduled in Adelaide from December 10 before the first BBL game in the city on December 28.