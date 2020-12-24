KFC BBL|10

Xmas hammies: Strikers, Heat sweat on superstars' fitness

Rashid Khan and Chris Lynn both went down with hamstring injuries last night to leave their clubs sweating on a Christmas miracle

Adam Burnett

24 December 2020, 07:33 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo