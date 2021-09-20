Big Bash League unveils new Nike kits

The Big Bash has today launched a new look for the upcoming season, unveiling kits from new apparel partner, Nike.

For the first time in the competition's 10-year history, all eight teams will wear black trousers to go with their coloured playing tops, a significant shift from recent seasons where team colours were prominent throughout the kit.

Club logos also feature prominently in the design of the team shirts, while the famous Nike 'swoosh' is on both the shirts and trousers.

The new kits will be worn in both the men's and women's competitions, starting with the Weber WBBL, which begins in Tasmania next month.

It's the first time that Nike has released an apparel range for all teams in an Australian sporting competition.

Nike, from humble beginnings as a track shoe manufacturer in the 1970s, has risen to be the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel with revenue in excess of US$32 billion.

The company's previous involvements with cricket have been limited, but significant.

They had a long association with Indian cricket and supplied the team's kit from 2006 until 2020, while Virat Kohli was one of the company's first personal endorsements, using a bat with the Nike Swoosh logo between 2008 and 2014.

In the mid 1990s, when Nike culture was at a peak in Australia, spurred by the popularity of Michael Jordan, Shane Warne took to sporting a Nike swoosh earing and had a personal endorsement with the company.

Cricket Australia also confirmed today that four-time ARIA award winner Tones And I will be the league's ambassador for this summer.

"Tones And I is idolised globally for her eccentric personality and unique sound, instilling courage in her fans to follow her footsteps and embrace their own individuality," Alistair Dobson, CA's head of the BBL, said in a statement.

"This is a similar mission to that of Nike, who for 50 years has encouraged athletes and fans from diverse backgrounds and communities to connect through sport and fashion."