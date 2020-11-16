KFC BBL|10

Power Surges, Bash Boosts: New BBL rules revealed

Three changes to the BBL's playing conditions will add a more strategic element to the T20 tournament, says CA's consultant Trent Woodhill

Cricket Network

16 November 2020, 09:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo