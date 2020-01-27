BBL|09 Finals fixtures, tickets info confirmed

The Eliminator

Hobart Hurricanes (4th) v Sydney Thunder(5th)

Thursday January 30, 7.40pm AEDT, at Blundstone Arena

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 28. From 9am AEDT for Hurricanes and Thunder members, from noon for general public. BUY HERE

The winner will … have just one day off before they take on the Strikers in Adelaide, one of two sudden-death games they must now win to reach The Final.

The loser will … be out of the tournament.

Last time they met:

Hobart leap above Thunder after big Blundstone win

The Qualifier

Melbourne Stars (1st) v Sydney Sixers (2nd)

Friday January 31, 7.15pm AEDT at the MCG

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 28. From 9am AEDT for Stars and Sixers members, from noon for general public. BUY HERE

The winner will … host The Final! Victory here guarantees a path straight to the tournament decider on February 8 as well as hosting rights, meaning the BBL|09 Final will be played at either the MCG or the SCG.

The loser will … return home and host The Challenger final at their home ground six days later. The new finals system gives the teams that finish in the top two a double chance, meaning a loss on Friday night won’t be fatal for either the Stars or the Sixers.

Last time they met:

Sixers outshine Stars as Henriques storm hits Sydney

The Knockout

Adelaide Strikers (3rd) v Hobart Hurricanes or Sydney Thunder

Saturday February 1, 7.40pm AEDT (7.10pm local) at the Adelaide Oval

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 28. From 9am AEDT for Strikers and opposition team members, from noon for general public. BUY HERE

The winner will … have four days off before they head to either the MCG or the SCG to face either the Stars or the Sixers in The Challenger for a spot in the tournament decider.

The loser will … be out of the tournament.

The Challenger

Loser of The Qualifier v winner of The Knockout

Thursday February 6, 7.40pm AEDT, Venue TBC (MCG or SCG)

Tickets: On sale Saturday, February 1.

The winner will … be just one win away from lifting the BBL title! They will have just one day off to travel to either Sydney or Melbourne and playoff for the silverware.

The loser will … be out of the tournament.

The Final

Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger

Saturday February 8, 7.15pm at the MCG or SCG

Tickets: On sale Saturday, February 1.

The winner will … Be crowned KFC BBL champions!

The loser will … fall just short and wonder what could have been.

Last year's final remembered: