Our BBL|09 Team of the Tournament

The five finalists for this summer's KFC BBL finals were only confirmed in the last over of the last match of the regular season, with plenty of highlights, memorable moments and records broken in BBL|09.

After 56 regular season games, the cricket.com.au editorial team picked the best XI players to make their unofficial Team of the Tournament.

Sticking to the BBL rules that only two internationals can be included made for some tough choices, and will likely generate plenty of debate.

For the first time, there will be an official KFC BBL Team of the Tournament this season, to be selected by the eight Big Bash coaches, expected to be announced in the lead-up to the BBL Final.

Cricket.com.au Team of the Tournament

1) Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

M: 14 | Runs: 607 | SR: 134.29 | Ave: 60.70 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 5 | HS: 147no

It's been a record-breaking season for the Melbourne Stars opener who has stormed back into World Cup calculations with a stellar campaign. Sidelined from bowling, the right-hander has played purely as a batsman and has averaged more than 60 as an opener, the high point being a BBL record score of 147no against the Sixers.

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

2) Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 8 | Runs: 337 | SR: 173.17 | Ave: 56.16 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 3 | HS: 130no

A late starter due to Test duty, the Hurricanes skipper was the key driver in his side's late surge into the finals. His rapid century against the Strikers was obviously the highlight, but Wade has also been remarkably consistent given his mind-blowing strike rate of 173.14, passing 50 in four of his seven innings.

Wonder Wade annihilates Strikers in maiden BBL ton

3) Josh Inglis (wk) (Perth Scorchers)

M: 14 | Runs: 405 | SR: 153.99 | Ave: 28.92 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 4 | HS: 73 | Ct: 9 | St: 4

It's been a breakout campaign from the young wicketkeeper-batsman, who slots into the No.3 spot here despite opening for the Scorchers this season. Tim Paine says this man is one of the best glovemen in the country, but Inglis showed he's much more than that as he formed a lethal opening duo with Englishman Liam Livingstone, striking at almost 154 for the tournament and drawing comparisons with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

Inglis injects drive to Perth innings with powerful fifty

4) Glenn Maxwell (c) (Melbourne Stars)

M: 14 | Runs: 373 | SR: 156.06 | Ave: 46.62 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 3 | HS: 83no | Wkts: 7 | Econ: 6.80 | Ave: 30.14 | BB: 2-15

It's no coincidence that the Stars' fortunes have headed south in recent weeks when their inspirational skipper's form has also dipped after a stunning start to the tournament. Maxwell almost single-handedly steered his side to victory in three run chases in less than a week in early January, posting scores of 40no, 59no and 83no in consecutive games, while his captaincy has been praised by teammates and pundits alike as the Stars locked in top spot on the ladder with three games still to play.

Marvellous Maxwell puts on masterclass in return to BBL

5) Jonathan Wells (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 14 | Runs: 444 | SR: 136.19 | Ave: 74.00 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 4 | HS: 68no

An excellent season from Adelaide's Mr Consistent has launched him into the conversation for national selection ahead of this year's World Cup. The right-hander has been remarkably consistent despite regularly coming to the crease late in the innings, scoring a competition best 241 runs in the final five overs of an innings. He has been dismissed for less than 20 just three times in 14 innings to put his name forward for consideration for a middle-order spot in the Australian T20 side.

Swell Wells posts vital half-century

6) Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers)

M: 14 | Runs: 382 | SR: 145.24 | Ave: 34.72 | HS: 93* | Wkts: 5 | Econ: 9.19 | Ave: 38.60 | SR: 25.2 | BB: 2-10

The position in this XI that caused the most debate and consternation. Perth Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh had an impressive individual season, batting at No.4 for his side. His ability clear the ropes from ball one – he hit 20 sixes in BBL|09 – makes him a handy late-overs power hitter. Indeed, Marsh scored 137 of his runs in the last five overs, coming at a competition-leading strike-rate of 258.

Mighty Marsh muscles eight sixes in extraordinary knock

7) Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 14 | Wkts: 18 | Econ: 7.24 | Ave: 20.66 | SR: 17.1 | BB: 4-22 | 4wi: 1 | Runs: 124 | SR: 156.96 | Ave: 17.71 | HS: 40

The Afghan star has almost gone slightly under the radar this summer, such is the expectation he's built around himself in several superb seasons for the Strikers. But his contribution with both bat and ball cannot be underestimated, the highlights being a memorable hat-trick against the Sixers and a whirlwind innings against the Thunder on New Year's Eve that almost stole an unlikely victory.

HAT-TRICK! Sixers feel the wrath of Khan in Adelaide

8) Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder)

M: 14 | Wkts: 25 | Econ: 7.81 | Ave: 14.80 | SR: 11.3 | BB: 4-34 | 4wi: 1

He may have misfired with the bat this season, but it's hard to argue with an all-time tournament record of 25 wickets for Thunder's left-armer. Sams has gone wicketless just twice in 14 matches and his new slower ball has proven particularly effective against all teams and at all venues. With a handy lead at the top of the wicket-taker's list, it'd take a serious effort from the chasing pack in the finals to take the BKT Golden Cap off Sams.

Sams slips ahead in race for the BBL|09 BKT Golden Arm

9) Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 13 | Wkts: 17 | Econ: 7.35 | Ave: 19.11 | SR: 15.5 | BB: 4-33 | 4wi: 1

The veteran's international days may be over, but there's plenty left in the tank in both first-class and T20 cricket. Siddle's incredible development as a Twenty20 bowler has continued this season, striking at regular intervals and going at economy rate (7.35) that is almost a run per over better than all of Adelaide's other quicks and among the best of all the leading fast men in the tournament.

Ageless Siddle dominates the death overs again

10) Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 14 | Wkts: 11 | Econ: 8.24 | Ave: 35.09 | SR: 25.5| BB: 3-15

At first glance, Nathan Ellis's numbers may seem out of place in this XI. But it's been a break-out season for the 25-year-old speedster, who has been mightily impressive delivering the toughest overs. Ellis bowled more balls than anyone else in the final five overs of an innings – 127 of them – and his economy rate in that period of 9.17 was the best of anyone who bowled 61 balls or more. Nine of his 11 wickets came in the death overs – second only to Peter Siddle and Daniel Sams' 11 – continuing a meteoric rise that began with his performances in the Marsh One-Day Cup.

11) Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars)

M: 7 | Wkts: 16 | Econ: 6.89 | Ave: 11.56 | SR: 10.0 | BB: 5-27 | 4wi: 0

The find of the tournament and one of the biggest surprises in BBL history, Haris Rauf has gone from Hobart club cricketer to an international player in less than two months. An unknown in Australian cricket before the tournament began, the Pakistani quick has impressed with his impressive pace and fiery spells, the highlight being the hat-trick he took against the Thunder that had the MCG rocking.