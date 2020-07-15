BBL takes on fan feedback to boost season 10 schedule

More games in family-friendly prime-time slots with a season that begins in early December the hallmarks of new summer schedule announced today

Dave Middleton

15 July 2020, 10:18 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo