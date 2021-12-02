Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for BBL|11

Sign up for BKT Big Bash Tipping this season at tipping.cricket.com.au! Go for the major prize or join a league and take on your friends, family and colleagues.

How's the season shaping up?

It all begins on Sunday!

This year's BBL will feature the same amount of matches as last year's edition, but will happen in a more condensed timeframe.

Fixture changes aside, expect to see 56 regular season matches in 46 days, before the same five finals that we've seen the previous two seasons bring us home: the Eliminator, the Qualifier, the Knockout, the Challenger and finally, the Final.

The competition is scheduled to wrap up in late January this year, an earlier finish from the previous four seasons when the final has been held in early February. That means more double-headers are pencilled in and we'll even see three games on the final day of the home-and-away season in a mega day of BBL that is sure to shape the finals.

Reece Topley, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Clarke and Sam Elliott will be hoping for big seasons for their respective sides // Getty

How can I watch?

The BBL is coming to a stadium near you! As well as matches at all the major venues across seven states and territories, the BBL will also see matches at smaller grounds such as Canberra, Geelong, St Kilda and Coffs Harbour. Snap up your tickets now by clicking here.

If you can't get to the ground, the next best thing is to watch from the comfort of your own living room. For fans in Australia, 45 matches will be shown live on Channel 7 and every match will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. For those in the car or maybe just for those who prefer the wireless, SEN radio will be broadcasting matches around the country with free radio streaming available on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

For those outside Australia, see how you can tune into the action by clicking here.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of BBL|11 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights, reports and interviews from our reporters throughout the competition.

Make sure you're following @cricketcomau and @BBL on social media to get the best bits of every match direct to your feed as well.

What about Omicron?

Unfortunately the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is creating a few headaches for the competition, especially the Perth Scorchers.

Due to Western Australia's tight border restrictions, it means travellers from New South Wales and Victoria still can't enter the state. The Scorchers played only four home games in Perth last season and they may follow a similar path this year if things don't loosen up.

In fact, the Scorchers won't get to meet new international recruit Laurie Evans until the changerooms before their first match against the Heat, as he and fellow international player Colin Munro haven't been able to link up with the team due to border closures.

The Scorchers have two home games 'locked in' at Perth Stadium, firstly on December 8 against the Heat and secondly against Hobart Hurricanes on December 20, but following that the competition is allowing itself to stay very flexible.

What about the big matches?

There's plenty of those. The Strikers will again be hosting the New Year's Eve match at Adelaide Oval, and this year the Sydney Thunder will be attempting to rain on their parade. Last time those two met in that fixture, we had a remarkable finish.

We've also got Christmas Eve to look forward to again, as the Hurricanes host the Stars down at Blundstone Arena.

But for cricket lovers, Boxing Day is the real Christmas Day on the calendar. The Ashes Test will take centre stage from 10:30am AEDT, before a BBL double-header immediately follows – up first the Sydney Derby from the Sydney Showgrounds, followed by the Scorchers and the Renegades later in the evening.

Are there any new rules?

There's a new take on the timed-out rule for the upcoming season. The incoming batter must be ready to face the next ball within 75 seconds following the fall of a wicket or a retirement.

If they fail to make the crease in time, they will be required to:

- stand to the side of the pitch for the first delivery of their batting innings and allow the bowler to deliver the ball

- if the ball strikes the wickets the batter will be out bowled

- if the ball does not strike the wicket, the ball shall be counted as a dot ball and the batter's innings can continue

- if the bowler delivers a no-ball, the next delivery will be a free hit

- if the new batter is the non-striker, then the process above is followed when the new batter faces their first delivery

Last year's new rules, the Bash Boost point, the X-Factor and the Power Surge, will all return for BBL|11.

DRS won't be available this season either, with the uncertainty around the pandemic a major factor in that decision.

There's also some clarity around Super Overs, should we happen to see them this time around.

In home and away matches, if the Super Over is tied, the match is declared a tie and the points are split. But if the Super Over is a tie in any one of the five finals, subsequent Super Overs shall be played until a winner is found, with an unlimited amount available.

Is there going to be tipping?

You know it. BKT Big Bash Tipping is up and running for BBL|11 so now is the perfect time to sign up and enter your tips. Simply pick the team you think will win each match this BBL season and you could win some epic prizes, including $10,000 for the top tipper. There's also nothing wrong with playing just for fun, so join or create a league to take on your friends, family and colleagues. It's free and easy to join, just head to tipping.cricket.com.au and sign in with your Cricket ID to get started.

Who should I look out for?

There's a great selection of established international talent on show in BBL|11 and some new guys aiming to make a name for themselves.

There's strong representation from the English contingent, with regular faces Alex Hales and Sam Billings (both Thunder), Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and James Vince (all Sixers) returning and some fresh faces such as Harry Brook (Hurricanes), Ben Duckett (Heat), and Reece Topley (Renegades), to name a few.

Unmukt Chand makes history as the first male Indian player to appear in the BBL with the 28-year-old batter signing up with the Melbourne Renegades.

Of course the ever-entertaining Afghans are back, with Rashid Khan (Strikers). Mohammad Nabi (Renegades) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Heat) genuine match-winners and crowd pullers, with Qais Ahmad (Stars) and Zahir Khan (Renegades) eager to replicate the feats of their countrymen.

And there will be T20 World Cup champions featuring plenty too! Captain Aaron Finch (Renegades), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa (Stars), Matthew Wade (Hurricanes) and Mitch Marsh and Ashton Agar (Scorchers) will all be bringing their world-beating talents to the BBL.

BBL|11 squads (as at December 5)

Adelaide Strikers

Squad: Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall

Ins: Fawad Ahmed (Perth Scorchers), George Garton

Outs: Danny Briggs, Michael Neser (Brisbane Heat), Phil Salt, Cameron Valente

Brisbane Heat – PREVIEW

Squad: Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Liam Guthrie (replacement for Connor Sully), Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne (replaced by Nathan McSweeney), Chris Lynn, Michael Neser (replaced by Cameron Gannon), Jimmy Pierson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Will Prestwidge (replacement for Matthew Willans), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson (replaced by Hugo Burdon), Jack Wildermuth

Ins: Tom Abell, Ben Duckett, Michael Neser (Adelaide Strikers), Connor Sully

Outs: Joe Burns (Melbourne Stars), Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel

Hobart Hurricanes – PREVIEW

Squad: Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Ins: Harry Brook, Josh Kann, Caleb Jewell, Joel Paris (Perth Scorchers), Tom Rogers

Outs: Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, Nick Winter

Melbourne Renegades – PREVIEW

Squad: Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson (replaced by Jono Merlo), Shaun Marsh (replaced by James Seymour), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England)

Ins: Unmukt Chand, Zahir Khan (Melbourne Stars), Nic Maddinson (Melbourne Stars), Reece Topley

Outs: Noor Ahmed, Peter Hatzoglou (Perth Scorchers), Jon Holland, Benny Howell, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster (Melbourne Stars)

Melbourne Stars – PREVIEW

Squad: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch (replacement for Billy Stanlake), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Syed Faridoun, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Nevill (replacement for Seb Gotch), Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

Ins: Qais Ahmad, Joe Burns (Brisbane Heat), Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Peter Nevill, Beau Webster (Melbourne Renegades)

Outs: Ben Dunk, Jackson Coleman, Andre Fletcher, Zahir Khan (Melbourne Renegades), Lance Morris (Perth Scorchers), Nic Maddinson (Melbourne Renegades), Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski

Perth Scorchers – PREVIEW

Squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills (England), Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson (replaced by David Moody), Aston Turner (c), Andrew Tye

Ins: Laurie Evans, Peter Hatzoglou (Melbourne Renegades), Tymal Mills, David Moody, Lance Morris (Melbourne Stars)

Outs: Fawad Ahmad (Adelaide Strikers), Cameron Gannon (Brisbane Heat), Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris (Hobart Hurricanes), Jason Roy, Liam Guthrie (Brisbane Heat), Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman (Sydney Thunder)

Sydney Sixers – PREVIEW

Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird (replaced by Lawrence Neil-Smith), Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Chris Jordan (England), Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon (replaced by Nick Winter), Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Ins: Tom Curran, Mickey Edwards, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Nick Winter

Outs: Justin Avendano, Jake Ball, Mitchell Starc

Sydney Thunder – PREVIEW

Squad: Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett (replaced by Arjun Nair), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green (c), Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Ins: Gurinder Sandhu, Sam Whiteman

Outs: Callum Ferguson (delisted), Adam Milne

Who won last year?

BBL|10 was taken out by the Sydney Sixers who knocked off the Perth Scorchers by 28 runs, making it back-to-back titles for the men in magenta after their rain-affected win over the Stars the previous year.

The Sixers and Stars commence BBL|11 at the SCG on Sunday, December 5.

