'Funky' Webster's new iso skill: Fast bowling

He's discovered it's not all rainbows and caught behinds but Beau Webster's career as a pace-bowling, off-spinning batting allrounder has begun in earnest

Louis Cameron

2 August 2020, 02:57 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

