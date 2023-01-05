SCG adds Belinda Clark statue to Walk of Honour

In a world first, legendary women's cricketer, World Cup winner and former Aussie skipper is immortalised in bronze at her home ground

cricket.com.au

5 January 2023, 08:06 AM AEST

