Stars, Dunk part ways midway through BBL|10

The Melbourne Stars have taken the unusual step of parting ways with batter Ben Dunk midway through the KFC BBL|10 season.

The Stars released a statement this afternoon announcing the 'mutually agreed' decision to release Dunk from his contract that was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 33-year-old informed teammates of his decision today before returning home to Hobart.

"My time with the Stars has come to an end and it's time for me to focus on other playing opportunities around the world," Dunk shared on social media today.

"It's been a great journey and there are so many people to thank.

"Eddie (McGuire), Clint (Cooper), Stephen (Fleming) and Trent (Woodhill) gave me a wonderful opportunuity to play for a great club for a long period of time.

"Unfortunately I haven't made the most of those opportunities but that is cricket.

"To the fans of the Stars, you guys are amazing and I'm sure in time, you will get the ultimate success you deserve.

"To my teammates from over the years, I thank you, and I look forward to seeing you all at some point in the near future."

Dunk signed with the Stars in 2017 fresh off a dominant BBL|06 campaign with the Adelaide Strikers that saw him smash 364 runs at an average of 52.

Prior to that, the powerful left-hander was named Player of the Tournament for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL|03 before a trade sent him to Adelaide in 2016.

At his best, Dunk was one of the most destructive batters in the country and represented Australia five times in the T20 format, but he struggled to find that form across four seasons with the Stars.

In 39 innings in green, Dunk scored 621 runs at an average of just 16.34 while passing 50 three times - the same number of 50+ scores he posted in eight innings at the Strikers.

While Dunk has struggled in the BBL in recent years, he remains a force in other competitions around the world including the Pakistan Super League and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

This year's T10 tournament is scheduled to run from January 28 to February 6 - the same time as BBL Finals - where Dunk is currently signed with the Qalanders team.

The Melbourne Stars are still in the hunt for BBL Finals - despite sitting seventh on the ladder - with five games to come of which four will be played at their home ground the MCG.