Aussie assistant coach joins NSW Breakers

Highly rated coach Ben Sawyer joins New South Wales, but will still be part of Australia's next World Cup campaign

Laura Jolly

9 July 2020, 04:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo