Vodafone Men's Ashes

'I'm ready for Australia': Stokes added to Ashes squad

England allrounder declares he's recovered from a mental health break and finger injury to join the Ashes tour from the outset

Louis Cameron

25 October 2021, 08:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

