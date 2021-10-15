Vodafone Men's Ashes

Nets session stokes hopes Ben may be fit for Ashes

England's talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes has returned to the nets for the first time since taking an indefinite break from the game, with the first Ashes Test just 54 days away

PA

15 October 2021, 08:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo