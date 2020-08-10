England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Stokes to miss Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Allrounder to return to New Zealand later this week, ruling him out of the remainder of the Test summer

Martin Smith

10 August 2020, 07:06 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

