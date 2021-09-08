ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Stokes looking likely to miss T20 World Cup

Star allrounder remains sidelined for mental health reasons as England look ahead to the T20 World Cup and the Ashes

PA

8 September 2021, 07:20 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo