Over the Moons: Beth claims first Belinda Clark Award

Buoyed by self belief and working harder than ever, Beth Mooney has joined some of the game's great as this year's Belinda Clark Award winner

Laura Jolly

6 February 2021, 07:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo