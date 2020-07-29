Scorchers poach World Cup star Mooney

Australia opener joins Perth Scorchers for the next two Rebel WBBL seasons, departing Brisbane Heat following back-to-back titles

Laura Jolly

29 July 2020, 10:05 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo