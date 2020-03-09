ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Mooney flies under the radar to dominate World Cup

Australia opener Beth Mooney further enhanced her big-game credentials before being crowned Player of the Tournament

Laura Jolly in Melbourne

9 March 2020, 11:13 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

