BBL|10 Finals: All you need to know

After 56 regular season games culminated in an action-packed triple-header today, the matchups for the KFC BBL|10 Finals are now confirmed.

Tuesday's triple-header delivered no shortage of entertainment and dramatic moments for fans, as victories to underdogs the Heat and Renegades over the Scorchers and Hurricanes respectively meant three teams were gunning for fifth spot heading into the season's final regular-round match.

Ultimately, Brisbane and Adelaide snuck through, and commencing Friday, it will be the Heat, Sixers and Thunder hosting Finals over three days.

The Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will host matches in the first week of finals action.

BBL|10 Finals schedule

Friday Jan 29: The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, Gabba, 7.15pm AEDT

Saturday Jan 30: The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

Sunday Jan 31: The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder v Winner of The Eliminator, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

Thurs Feb 4: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 6: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

BBL|10 Finals format explained

Will matches be played in Sydney?

The Thunder and Sixers have nominated Canberra's Manuka Oval as their preferred venue to host finals in the first week, given the limitations around travel for teams in and out Sydney due to current state border restrictions.

The NSW-ACT border is open, though, so fans prepared to make the trek can still get tickets.

There's a chance Sydney could host a final next week – either the Final if the Sixers win through to host that, or the Challenger final – but that decision has been delayed. A CA release said officials would continue to monitor the ongoing public health situation and related border impacts before making a decision. So watch this space.

How do I get tickets?

If you're lucky enough to be in a city hosting BBL|10 Finals action, then you'll want to move fast to secure a seat in the stadium. Tickets to all matches will be on sale at cricket.com.au/tickets from 3pm AEDT on Wednesday, January 27.

Home club members will be given access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am AEDT and will receive information directly from their clubs.

How can I watch it?

Every moment of the BBL|10 Finals will be broadcast on free-to-air television on the Seven Network, with radio commentary provided by SEN.

Every match will also be broadcast by Fox Cricket, and fans can watch on Kayo via cricket.com.au or the CA Live app.

If you haven't already signed up to Kayo, the 14-day free trial will allow you to watch all the BBL|10 Finals action. Sign up HERE.

And if that's not enough, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores and highlights of EVERY major moment, as well as replays of every wicket and every boundary in the Match Centre, plus web, video and social coverage from our crew on the ground.