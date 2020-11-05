KFC BBL|10

Game on! CA unveils schedule for BBL|10

Tournament to kick off in Tasmania and Canberra before extending to Queensland, with venues thereafter to hinge on government restrictions

Martin Smith

5 November 2020, 08:09 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

