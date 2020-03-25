Big Bash looks beyond cricket ahead of 10th birthday

Cricket Australia looking to the NBA, the EPL and even Ed Sheeran for inspiration as the T20 competition approaches a milestone season

Andrew Ramsey

25 March 2020, 12:12 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo