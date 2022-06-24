Sydney clubs eye Test stars for BBL amid tight schedule

Get the latest domestic player movement news as BBL and club officials express hope that Australia's multi-format stars can make an appearance this season

Jack Paynter

24 June 2022, 11:15 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo