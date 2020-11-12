What Australia's Test squad means for the BBL

Five uncapped players in Australia's squad to face India

With Australia's selectors today naming the Test and Australia A squads to face India this summer, KFC BBL clubs now have some clarity on who they will have available for the summer ahead.

Australia today named a 17-man Test squad, enlarged by the need to have back-up players for every position due to COVID19 biosecurity protocols, ahead of the first match of the Vodafone Test Series starting on December 17.

Additionally, an Australia A squad featuring 10 additional players – as well as nine from the Test squad – was named for tour matches against the Indians before that first Test.

And amid the improving COVID19 situation and loosening state-border restrictions, National Selector Trevor Hohns today promised players in Australian squads would be released when possible to their BBL franchise during the summer.

"Returning them to the BBL, I think, will be a little bit easier than bringing players in (to the Australian squad)," Hohns said.

"Of course we want our players playing as much as we can.

"Unfortunately right now the circumstances are a little bit different to normal.

"But ... as history shows, we always try to release players back to their Big Bash clubs if and when we can."

On the plus side for BBL teams, the white-ball internationals this summer will be wrapped up by December 8, meaning Australia's limited-over stars should be free to play the full BBL season, which starts on December 10.

Let's take a club-by-club look at the impacts of the Test squad announcement.

Adelaide Strikers

Players affected: Travis Head, Michael Neser, Alex Carey, Harry Conway

The Adelaide Strikers can expect to be without club captain Travis Head for the majority of the BBL|10 season, and head coach Jason Gillespie would have long planned for this. There is the chance Head could play three games after the Test series is done before the finals.

Strike bowler Michael Neser has also been named in the Test and Australia A squads. Given Hohns’ comments about releasing players as much as possible, Neser could theoretically play games throughout the season if COVID19 restrictions continue to loosen. At the least, if he doesn't earn a Test cap, he'll be pumped up to make the most of the club's final three games before any finals campaign.

The Strikers are yet to officially confirm the returns of Alex Carey and Harry Conway to their list, and both players were named in the Australia A squad. Carey, especially, is a lock to be back with the Strikers and will likely captain the club in Head's absence, but his inclusion in the A squad means he will likely miss their first game on December 13, against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Brisbane Heat

Players affected: Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee

Brisbane know they won't see Marnus Labuschagne back until the back end of the season but given his seemingly boundless hunger for playing the game, you could pretty much pencil him in for their final three league games after the Test series wraps up in January.

Whether they see Joe Burns until after the Gabba Test will hinge on who wins the race for the opening berth in the Test playing XI, with incumbent Burns locked in a battle with Will Pucovski. At best – from a Heat point of view – they could have Burns in their line-up as early as their third match on December 23 against the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, or not until they play on January 21, again against the Strikers.

The loss of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is a blow to the Heat given his prolific form this summer, and how flexible the Test bubble is will influence how many games he can play for Brisbane. Swepson is likely not going to be needed for the Test team until the January 7-11 third Test in Sydney, if at all. Much like Burns, he could be back with Brisbane from their December 23 home game, or not until after the Test series.

Mark Steketee will be an important front-line pace bowler for Brisbane this summer, and with his inclusion in the Australia A tour match, he could – depending on his bowling loads in that game – be available for the December 14 game against the Sydney Thunder in Canberra, but more likely the December 23 game at the Gabba.

Hobart Hurricanes

Player affected: Matthew Wade

Hobart have recruited strongly over the off-season but they will still miss skipper Matthew Wade, who is electric in purple as an opener alongside D'Arcy Short. He is seemingly safe in the Test side but could battle to hold his spot if there's a loss of form or selectors cannot resist the lure of young allrounder Cameron Green. Realistically, Hobart won't see Wade until, at the earliest, their January 22 clash with Perth and he could play their final three games of the season before the finals.

Melbourne Renegades

Players affected: James Pattinson, Marcus Harris, Will Sutherland

James Pattinson this week won an IPL title with the Mumbai Indians and had a breakout season in the T20 format. He returned to the Melbourne Renegades this winter but will spend the summer in contention for a Test bowling berth. When he appears for the Renegades will hinge on his Test appearances and whether health protocols, and selectors, allow him in and out of the Test bubble. If he doesn't play the final Test, he could be out of the Test bubble and with the Renegades for their January 17 Melbourne Derby with the Stars, or only feature in the club's final two games of the season, starting with a match against his former club Brisbane on January 23.

Marcus Harris and Will Sutherland are both set to feature in the Australia A tour match that will keep them out of the Renegades' first two games, and they should return for the December 19 meeting with Hobart.

Melbourne Stars

Players affected: Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson

Will Pucovksi signed up for his first season of BBL before he started his prolific Sheffield Shield run of form that has catapulted him into the Test spotlight. He may not have expected to play much for the Stars anyway, and depending on his Test selection prospects, might not become available until the closing stages of the season. If he does play Test cricket, whether he would then want to front up for the BBL after what will surely be a tough series on a rookie batsman, is another matter.

Nic Maddinson has barely had a hit this summer thanks largely to the prolific form of Pucovski at the top of the order for Victoria, so he will be raring to go once he completes his Australia A duties, and should be with the Stars for their third game, when they face Perth in Launceston on December 16.

Perth Scorchers

Players affected: Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh

The Perth Scorchers will have to get used to life without rising star Cameron Green as he looks destined to play a lot of cricket for Australia in the future. This summer, however, his selection may hinge on team balance with the allrounder likely to be considered if Australia plump for two spinners at the SCG. He may be another to benefit from movement between Test and BBL bubbles, but should, at the least, be available for Perth's final three games before any finals.

Ashton Agar will play for Australia A in early December and then join Perth in Launceston for their clash with the Stars on December 16. And given the serious ankle injury Mitch Marsh is on the comeback trail from, they will be delighted to have him back by then as well.

Sydney Sixers

Players affected: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Moises Henriques, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are locks for the Test summer and will, at best, be available for the club’s final three games of the season from January 22, when they have a Sydney Derby with the Thunder.

Sean Abbott has bolted into the Test squad on the back of some outstanding early-summer form in the Sheffield Shield, but realistically is well down the pecking order for spots in the Australia XI. Whether that means he'll become available for the Sixers earlier than Starc and Lyon is yet to be determined.

Jackson Bird and club captain Moises Henriques will play for Australia A in early December then re-join the Sixers for the December 20 meeting with Adelaide in Hobart.

Sydney Thunder

Players affected: None

The Callum Ferugson-captained Sydney Thunder have no players in their 19-man squad in contention for Australia or Australia A selection now selectors have seemingly moved on from Usman Khawaja.