KFC BBL|10

What Australia's Test squad means for the BBL

Selectors hopeful that easing restrictions will allow greater freedom to release international players to their BBL clubs during the season

Dave Middleton

12 November 2020, 05:08 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo