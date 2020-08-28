Draft cancellation to spark Big Bash bidding war

International talent up for grabs following news that the inaugural BBL draft will be pushed back a year due to complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic

Dave Middleton

28 August 2020, 10:48 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo