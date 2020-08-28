Draft cancellation to spark Big Bash bidding war

A bidding war between KFC BBL clubs for the best international talent is poised to erupt following confirmation an international player draft has been shelved for this summer.

A draft was among the many innovations considered by league bosses for the competition's milestone tenth season but a combination of a fluid international schedule and border restrictions, both brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced a change of plans.

QUICK SINGLE Handscomb to weigh up Big Bash club switch

That has seen BBL list managers looking to move quickly to begin – or resume – talks with overseas stars, with just two international players already confirmed for BBL|10.

The BBL remains under a contracting embargo (clubs can speak with players but can't sign deals) that could lift as early as next week, while Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley said this week the prospect of hubs and biosecure bubbles for the league "is something we're likely to have to do".

England's Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers), both in their country's T20 squad for the upcoming three games against Pakistan, have existing multi-year deals that make them the only overseas stars so far confirmed to be returning for BBL|10.

All of Tom Curran's BBL|09 wickets

BBL head Alastair Dobson said the draft concept was likely to be resurrected in future years.

"Our commitment to attracting the best overseas players to the BBL is as high as ever and requires a tailored approach in today's world, while a draft remains something we will strongly consider for future seasons," Dobson said.

Playing condition changes for this summer such as bonus points and tactical Powerplays have also been mooted in recent months.

"The BBL has a history of innovation and we've considered a number of options to add to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season," Dobson added.

QUICK SINGLE How your club is shaping up for BBL|10

Banton lit up the Big Bash with his six-hitting exploits for the Heat in the early stages of last year's tournament, with three fifties in his 223 runs at a strike-rate of 176.98.

He signed a two-year deal with the Heat in February and looks clear to play the full season this summer with England's next white-ball engagement, as it stands, a February tour of India that will start with Tests.

Allrounder Curran signed a three-year deal with the Sixers in 2019, so will be at the club for the next two seasons.

It's welcome news for the Sixers, the reigning Big Bash champions who are preparing to defend their crown this summer with the likes of Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon uncertain to feature given the biosecurity measures that will be needed this summer – including larger-than-usual national squads and reduced movement in and out of the different hubs.

QUICK SINGLE Big Bash champs to defend crown without big guns

The Perth Scorchers are understood to have had early talks with Liam Livingstone about a return, only to be put on hold amid expectations of a player draft, but those lines of communication will now re-open.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars are eager to have Haris Rauf, the Pakistani pace sensation they unearthed last summer, back in green this season, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Cricket Tasmania have also openly courted a return to the Hurricanes for England quick Jofra Archer, although that seems unlikely with England expected to have their Test series against Sri Lanka that was postponed by the pandemic rescheduled to January.

Every one of Haris Rauf's blistering wickets from maiden BBL | KFC BBL|09

With Trent Woodhill joining the Australia team in the UK in an assistant coaching capacity, he may also be tempted to espouse the virtues of the BBL to those in the England camp in his guise as the BBL's 'player acquisition consultant', a role he took up earlier this month.

England white-ball prospects like Phil Salt, David Willey, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan could all make attractive propositions for BBL recruiters.

With several Big Bash clubs also having connections in the Indian Premier League that gets underway this month, conversations about joining the Australian league will be had in earnest.

Rashid Khan has attracted hot interest from at least two rival clubs in the past but has declared his loyalty to the Jason Gillespie-coached Adelaide Strikers.

"I'm quite happy playing for Adelaide, and I'll be playing here as long they need me and they want me," Rashid, who has not officially re-signed with the Strikers, told cricket.com.au in February.

With the summer fast approaching, Australia CEO Nick Hockley this week admitted CA's published international schedule will likely have to change as the current restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic become clearer.

"We will be announcing revisions to our schedules once we have all necessary government exemptions and biosecurity measures in place," Hockley said this week in response to broadcaster Channel 7's call for clarity on the summer schedule.

QUICK SINGLE BBL takes on fan feedback to boost season 10 schedule

"Scheduling during a pandemic has no doubt been challenging, particularly when factoring in the added complexities associated with international travel, but solid progress is being made.

"Biosecurity and health and safety of the players throughout the summer is absolutely the number one priority and creating hubs and concentrating content as the other sporting codes have done throughout the winter is something we’re likely to have to do, certainly in the early stages of the season," Hockely added on Thursday.

"But we’re working through the schedules at the moment and there’s going to be lots of great cricket and I think the main thing is we’re committed to delivering the full international summer and to deliver a full BBL."