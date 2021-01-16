The Surge kings: Scorchers thrive under new rule

The rapid rise of the Perth Scorchers up the KFC BBL standings in recent weeks has been built on their dominance of the Power Surge, with statistics revealing they have been the best exponents so far of the competition's new rule.

But in a sign that success in the Surge isn't everything in the Big Bash, tonight's blockbuster clash between the third-placed Scorchers and ladder leading Sydney Sixers will pit the Surge's most destructive batting side against it's worst performed bowling attack.

The Power Surge, a period of two overs between overs 11-20 where only two players are allowed outside the inner fielding circle, was one of three new rules introduced to the competition this season.

Numbers provided by Opta show the Scorchers have both the best batting run rate and second-best bowling economy rate in the Power Surge after 40 matches.

In 15 Power Surge overs, the Scorchers have scored 185 runs for the loss of just four wickets (the fewest in the competition) at a tournament-leading run rate of 12.33 runs an over.

And in what could be an ominous sign for the Sixers tonight, the competition's ladder leaders have statistically been the most expensive bowling unit in the Surge, leaking runs at 11.83 an over and taking only six wickets, the fewest of any team.

Leading the way with the bat for Perth in the Surge has been skipper Ashton Turner, who has scored 39 runs from just 12 balls faced (a strike rate of 325.00) while fellow allrounder Mitchell Marsh – who will miss tonight's clash due to injury – has clubbed 41 runs from 19 balls in the Power Surge (strike rate of 215.80).

Of the 15 batters to have scored 30 or more runs in the Surge, only Melbourne Stars import Nicholas Pooran (45 runs at 346.20), Sixers allrounder Dan Christian (45 runs at 300) and Turner have done so at a strike rate of 300 or more.

Tellingly, the two bottom-placed teams – the Hurricanes and Renegades – have been clearly the worst performed batting teams in the Power Surge, scoring at 9.10 runs and 8.24 runs an over respectively.

Hobart have also lost a total of 18 wickets in the Surge, six more than any other team, a rate of almost one wicket every over.

"(It's about) making sure you've got two set batters in when you take it," Scorchers import Liam Livingstone said of his side's tactics when it comes to calling for the Surge.

"There's probably nothing worse than leaving it, leaving it and then losing a couple of wickets and all of a sudden, the bowlers have to take it in the 19th over.

"If you've got two set batters in and you're going really well, I guess the earlier the better. We're trying to use it to build up some momentum going into the backend of the innings."

Despite being the leading Surge team with the bat so far, the Scorchers know that the two-over period of fielding restrictions can also be a fillip for the bowling team if wickets fall. Perth chose not to take the Surge in their comprehensive win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday for fear it would derail their comfortable run chase.

But they've also seen how pivotal a moment in a game the Surge can be; in their tense win over the Thunder a week ago, Perth's score of 0-40 in their Power Surge compared to the Thunder's 2-18 proved decisive in a game that was decided by 17 runs.

"You can kind of say that was the difference," Livingstone said.

"It can be a massive factor between winning and losing the game so it's about making sure you make the most of it and taking it when your two set batters are in and going."

On a bowling front, the Stars have been the most prolific wicket-takers in the Surge with 17 wickets in 17 overs, a total boosted by Adelaide's Surge score of 4-9 in their capitulation at the MCG last night.

The Stars also boast the best economy rate in the Surge of 8.41, marginally ahead of the Scorchers (8.71), with the third-ranked Strikers a long way behind (9.77) that pair.

The tournament's equal leading wicket-taker, Jhye Richardson, has been Perth's most reliable Surge bowler, taking four wickets and conceding runs at just 8.43 from seven overs.

But it's Strikers veteran Peter Siddle who has been the most effective Surge bowler in BBL|10 so far. The 36-year-old has taken six wickets – the equal most with Stars spinner Adam Zampa – bowled 51 deliveries and conceded just 7.18 runs an over, the best economy rate of any bowler to have bowled at least 20 balls in the Surge.

And the Strikers missed Siddle's experience at the MCG last night as the Stars took 33 runs from Adelaide's two Surge overs, bowled by Wes Agar and Dan Worrall, with the veteran sidelined by injury.

Of the nine bowlers to have bowled at least seven Surge overs in the competition, only Siddle, Richardson and Hurricanes quick Nathan Ellis (8.87 an over) have done so at an economy rate of less than 10 an over.

Power Surge – Team Batting

Perth Scorchers (Third on the ladder) – 185 runs, 4 wickets, RPO: 12.33

Brisbane Heat (Fifth) – 196 runs, 8 wickets lost, RPO: 12.12

Sydney Thunder (Second) – 215 runs, 10 wickets lost, RPO: 11.83

Melbourne Stars (Fourth) – 167 runs, 9 wickets, RPO: 11.79

Sydney Sixers (First) – 203 runs, 8 wickets lost, RPO: 10.68

Adelaide Strikers (Sixth) – 219 runs, 12 wickets lost, RPO: 10.51

Hobart Hurricanes (Seventh) – 176 runs, 18 wickets, RPO: 9.10

Melbourne Renegades (Eighth) – 125 runs, 6 wickets, RPO: 8.24

Power Surge – Individual Batting (min 10 balls faced)

Nicholas Pooran – 45 runs, 13 balls, 1 dismissal, SR: 346.20

Ashton Turner – 39 runs, 12 balls, 1 dismissal, SR: 325.00

Dan Christian – 45 runs, 15 balls, 3 dismissals, SR: 300.00

Andre Fletcher – 32 runs, 11 balls, 0 dismissals, SR: 290.90

Chris Lynn – 44 runs, 17 balls, 0 dismissals, SR: 258.80

Power Surge – Team Bowling

Melbourne Stars (Fourth on the ladder) – 143 runs, 17 wickets, Econ: 8.41

Perth Scorchers (Third) – 122 runs, 7 wickets, Econ: 8.71

Adelaide Strikers (Sixth) – 210 runs, 11 wickets, Econ: 9.77

Sydney Thunder (Second) – 178 runs, 9 wickets, Econ: 9.89

Hobart Hurricanes (Seventh) – 154 runs, 8 wickets, Econ: 10.50

Melbourne Renegades (Eighth) – 191 runs, 7 wickets, Econ: 10.61

Brisbane Heat (Fifth) – 181 runs, 7 wickets, Econ: 11.55

Sydney Sixers (First) – 213 runs, 6 wickets, Econ: 11.83

Power Surge – Individual Bowling (min 20 balls bowled)

Peter Siddle – 51 balls bowled, 61 runs, 6 wickets, Econ: 7.18

Adam Milne – 24 balls bowled, 30 runs, 2 wickets, Econ: 7.50

Adam Zampa – 24 balls bowled, 32 runs, 6 wickets, Econ: 8.00

Jhye Richardson – 42 balls bowled, 59 runs, 4 wickets, Econ: 8.43

Nathan Ellis – 46 balls bowled, 68 runs, 5 wickets, Econ: 8.87

Numbers provided by Opta