Stanlake eyes red-ball gains in UK stint

Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake is gearing up for a summer of English cricket after joining county club Derbyshire for the 2021 season, subject to final approvals.

The 26-year-old, who has featured in seven one-day internationals and 19 Twenty20s for Australia, is set to be available for all three formats in what will be his first experience of county cricket.

"I can't wait to get started with Derbyshire and show the supporters what I'm all about, it's a really exciting time for me," Stanlake said.

"I'm keen to develop my red ball game, and this move gives me the opportunity to hopefully help Derbyshire to build on their form across the competitions.

"The club are ambitious, they want to win trophies and hopefully I can be a part of that success."

Stanlake plays for the Melbourne Stars in the KFC BBL and represents his home state Queensland in domestic cricket.

He made a stunning return to Queensland colours in their Marsh One-Day Cup opener last month, taking 4-24 against Tasmania.

But with the Bulls boasting the likes of Cameron Gannon, Brendan Doggett, Mark Steketee and Xavier Bartlett on their list, and with Michael Neser expected to soon return from injury, Stanlake currently finds himself out of their Shield side.

He hasn't played a game of first-class cricket in more than a year.

The towering paceman is the tallest player to represent Australia in international cricket, standing at 204cm, but he has not played in a Test match for the national team.

Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton said the club had been watching Stanlake for some time.

"There's not too many players of his quality available for all formats, so it's really pleasing to get him in," Houghton said.

"He's tall and he bowls at a high pace with a good level of bounce and variation.

"He's someone who has made his name with the white ball, but he's determined to show what he can do in first-class cricket as well. That hunger will be huge for us."

Stanlake has claimed 136 wickets in 113 games across all formats since making his professional debut in 2015, with 81 of those scalps coming in T20 matches.