KFC BBL|11

Preview: Heat's squad of match winners 'ready to go'

The Heat's late season run last summer showed how big the potential is for a perennially inconsistent side – so who of Brisbane's match winners will stand up this year?

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

1 December 2021, 11:01 AM AEST

