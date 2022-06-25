Heat check: Brisbane's history of Big Bash imports

Following the BBL's announcement it will be introducing an international player draft this summer, the days of clubs sourcing their own international stars are now a thing of the past.

After 11 seasons of the KFC BBL, we're looking back, club by club, at every import that has turned out in the Big Bash, memorable or otherwise.

History of overseas signings

BBL|01: Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori, Roelof van der Merwe

BBL|02: Thisara Perera, Kemar Roach

BBL|03: Craig Kieswetter, Dan Vettori

BBL|04: Andrew Flintoff, Dan Vettori

BBL|05: Lendl Simmons, Samuel Badree

BBL|06: Brendon McCullum, Samuel Badree, Tymal Mills

BBL|07: Brendon McCullum, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan

BBL|08: Brendon McCullum, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BBL|09: AB de Villiers, Tom Banton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan

BBL|10: Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BBL|11: Ben Duckett, Tom Abell, Fakhar Zaman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The players (sorted by matches played)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) Seasons: BBL|08 - BBL|11 P 37 | W 37 | BB 5-15 | Avg 24.21 | Econ 6.20

The Heat import with the most appearances, Mujeeb has given Brisbane excellent service since joining as a 17-year-old back in 2018 as the tournament's youngest player and with barely a word of English in his vocabulary. He went wicketless on his BBL debut but set a Big Bash record for a 9th wicket partnership of 60 with Jimmy Peirson, of which he contributed 27. His best bowling was his 5-15 against Hobart in BBL|10 – the fourth-best return in the league's history – but it went in vain as a dramatic last ball run out saw Brisbane lose.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) Seasons played: BBL|01, BBL|06 - BBL|08 P 35 | Runs 920 | HS 72 | SR 136.50 | Avg 27.87 | 50s 9

Brendon McCullum's first foray with the Heat in BBL|01 saw Brett Lee break his nose with a bouncer in his second over. Normally that would be season over but McCullum, the tough nut he is, returned a few overs later. He mixed Heat games with playing for Otago in that first summer, but his second foray between 2016-19 cemented him as a club legend. A brilliant tactician, ferocious opener, but calm personality, he did a lot to mould the Heat's character and culture, which still permeates. His 'Bash Brothers' partnership with Chris Lynn made the Heat must-watch television and saw the League's popularity soar to new heights. But although the highlights were plentiful, silverware was not. They lost in the semi-final in McCullum's first season in charge, and the club hasn't reached that stage since.

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Seasons: BBL|01, BBL|03 - BBL|04 P 15 | Runs 74 | HS 40 | SR 119.35 | Avg 14.80

W 10 | BB 2-10 | Avg 42.40 | Econ 7.31

The New Zealand legend was the club's player of the year in BBL|03 before turning to coaching following his retirement the following summer. However, he had overseen just 18 wins from 49 games as coach before he left at the end of the 2018-19 summer ahead of a full-scale review of the Heat by Queensland Cricket. A foundation player for the Heat, he played just three games in BBL|01, flying back to New Zealand for games in between, before playing a full role in BBL|03 with seven wickets and an economy of 6.25, but the wickets dried up and economy soared the following summer before he moved into coaching.

Lewis Gregory (England) Season: BBL|10 P 14 | Runs 173 | HS 36 | SR 132.06 | Avg 19.22

W 7 | BB 3-22 | Avg 39.29 | Econ 10.19

The beneficiary of the BBL's expansion to allow three internationals in the playing roster, the allrounder made a superb start to his stint with 3-22 against the Hurricanes. Then next game became a viral hit with a delivery that failed to hit the cut strip. He failed to reach double figures with the bat in eight of his 14 games, and only claimed single wickets in four more games after his debut.

Samuel Badree (West Indies) Seasons: BBL|05 - BBL06 P 13 | W 14 | Avg 23.85 | Econ 6.42 | BB 5-22

The Trinidadian was the world's top-ranked T20 bowler when he suited up for the Brisbane Heat in BBL|05. He had been signed by the club for the previous summer but was a late withdrawal after a shoulder injury that needed surgery. His delayed arrival didn't disappoint, taking nine wickets in his first season including 5-22 at the MCG against the Melbourne Stars. He was again outstanding in BBL|06 with five wickets in as many games until a hamstring injury cut short his season, ruling him out for the later stages of the tournament.

Joe Denly (England) Season: BBL|10 P 12 | Runs 223 | HS 50 | SR 107.73 | Avg 18.58

Recruited late to replace Tom Banton after the fellow Englishman pulled out of his contract, the former England international joined Brisbane in early January 2021 after two weeks of quarantine in a Perth hotel, and hit a 36-ball 50 in his second match to lead Brisbane to a win over the Thunder. He followed that with a first-ball duck against the Stars, and struggled to make an impact in his role with a poor strike rate for a batter of his calibre.

Ben Duckett (England) Season: BBL|11 P 12 | Runs 302 | HS 78 | SR 128.51 | Avg 25.17 | 50s 3

An aggressive left-hander, the Englishman made a good impression in his first season of BBL, with three half-centuries. Shuffled between first drop and No.4, his best work came at the lower position, with back-to-back fifties either side of Christmas, but all too often he was forced into a rescue job after the Heat's top order failures.

Craig Kieswetter (England) Season: BBL|03 P 8 | Runs 192 | HS 51 | SR 116.36 | Avg 24.00 | 50s 2

A 24-ball fifty in his second match instantly warmed the Gabba faithful to Craig Keiswetter. A dynamic and explosive keeper-batsman, he delighted fans with his clean straight hitting, expressive swivel pulls and lap shots. Sadly, there wasn't enough of it for Brisbane, as the defending champions finished out of the playoff spots in BBL|03. The Englishman suffered a horrific facial injury playing at home the next winter and retired from the sport entirely less than a year later.

Zahir Khan (Afghanistan) Season: BBL|09 P 8 | W 8 | BB 2-18 | Avg 23.87 | Econ 6.58

The Heat were the first BBL club to sign Zahir, who has since gone on to play for two more, but back in 2019-20 he was a bit of an unknown quantity when he was signed to join countryman Mujeeb Ur Rahman. It was the Heat's first season after McCullum had retired, and two spinners marked a change of approach for the Darren Lehmann-coached side. Zahir acquitted himself well in his eight matches, but the Heat reverted to seeking international batters thereafter.

Kemar Roach (West Indies) Season: BBL|02 P 8 | W 5 | BB 3-18 | Avg 38.80 | Econ 6.88

The rapid West Indian may not have taken a lot of wickets in his eight games, but he saved his best for last – with his 3-18 coming in the BBL|02 final as his rapid pace troubled the Scorchers to help Brisbane to their first – and so far only – BBL title win. He could have had four if a glove down the leg side was taken. Roach returned to the Heat for the ensuing T20 Champions League, but a shoulder injury cut that stay short and he hasn't found his way back to Brisbane.

Lendl Simmons (West Indies) Season: BBL|05 P 8 | Runs 177 | HS 54 | SR 128.26 | Avg 22.12 | 50s 1

The Trinidadian was brought in on the eve of BBL|05 when Brendon McCullum stepped back to honour international commitments, and formed an all-West Indies import combination with Samuel Badree for the 2015-16 summer. Three ducks in eight games against pace bowlers detracted from his impact, which was otherwise solid, with a 30-ball 54 against the Sydney Sixers his best effort.

Tom Banton (England) Season: BBL|09 P 7 | Runs 223 | HS 64 | SR 176.98 | Avg 31.85 | 50s 3

The Somerset big-hitter set the BBL alight with his explosive batting on his arrival to the club in BBL|09, but his tale is a case of 'what if' for Heat fans. Signed for the first eight games of the season before the arrival of AB de Villiers, he was electric and his strike-rate of 176.98 meant the club missed nothing following the retirement of Brendon McCullum. Brisbane were quick to secure Banton's signature on a two-year deal in February 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine and bubble requirements saw him twice opt out of returning to the Heat.

Andrew Flintoff (England) Season: BBL|04 P 7 | Runs 74 | HS 46 | SR 123.33 | Avg 14.80

W 3 | BB 2-41 | Avg 45.33 | Econ 11.33

The former England captain was very much at the back end of his career when he joined the Brisbane Heat for BBL|04, and arguably made more a splash with his Elvis impersonations on the player mic and other antics with the Channel 10 commentary team. An entertaining character, but with only two double-digit scores and conceding more than 11 runs an over while only once bowling his full four overs, it's fair to say the Heat did not see the best of him.

Yasir Shah (Pakistan) Season: BBL|07 P 7 | W 5 | BB 2-18 | Avg 36.00 | Econ 6.42

Yasir Shah came on board for the final seven games of BBL|07 to replace compatriot Shadab Khan after the teenager was called up to the national team for a series in New Zealand. The then 31-year-old Yasir was a solid contributor, only twice letting batters get away with an economy of more than 7 in his seven games. His best return in his debut game was overshadowed by a shocking Heat batting collapse, and overall it was a poor season for Brisbane as they lost their final four games with Yasir in the line-up and missed the finals.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) Season: BBL|09 P 6 | Runs 146 | HS 71 | SR 140.38 | Avg 24.33 | 50s 1

The Brisbane Heat pulled off what was arguably the BBL's biggest international signing coup before the introduction of the draft when they stunned the league ahead of BBL|09 with the announcement Proteas superstar AB de Villiers would join the team, albeit only on a six-match deal for the second half of the season. The club moved heaven and earth to land their prize, but sadly the Heat did not quite see the best of AB in his six games with the club. A sparkling 71 from 37 balls at the MCG against the Melbourne Stars was breathtaking for the 27,676 in attendance, but the five other games yielded 75 runs combined, culminating in a cheap dismissal, bowled by Samit Patel as the Heat lost their final game of the season to wooden spooners Melbourne Renegades and subsequently missed the finals. There were rumours de Villiers was keen for a return to the club but the pandemic put those plans on ice and he has since retired from all forms of cricket.

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) Season: BBL|02 P 6 | Runs 91 | HS 38 | SR 178.43 | Avg 22.75

W 6 | BB 3-18 | Avg 21.66 | Econ 9.06

A last-minute replacement when Dale Steyn's planned one-match cameo fell through and New Zealander Daniel Vettori was injured, the Sri Lanka allrounder met his teammates less than 24 hours before the opening game of a six-match stint. He made an instant impact with a swashbuckling 22no off eight, and his tournament strike rate of 178.43 was the highest in BBL|02 (min 50 runs). An excellent contributor in the Heat's title-winning season, he missed the finals campaign when called into Sri Lanka's one-day squad in early January.

Dan Lawrence (England) Season played: BBL|10 P 4 | Runs 41 | HS 20 | SR 93.18 | Avg 10.25

W 0 | Econ 8.66

Four forgettable games in teal for the Englishman who was a late replacement player with Lewis Gregory called up to England's South Africa tour. His most notable contribution came off the field when he and Chris Lynn were fined $10,000 each for flouting CA's COVID-bubble protocols, although it did spur Lawrence to produce his performance in his next appearance with 20 off 19 balls against the Thunder.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan) Season: BBL|07 P 3 | W 6 | BB 2-17 | Avg 14.16 | Econ 7.08

Signed amid much fanfare after two seasons of Samuel Badree, the then 18-year-old Pakistani leg-spinner was picked up by the Heat after impressing Brendon McCullum while they were teammates at the Caribbean Premier League. He only featured in three games however before being called up to the national team for a New Zealand tour, replaced in the squad by compatriot Yasir Shah.

Shadab Khan grabbed six wickets in only three BBL games // Getty

Roelof van der Merwe (South Africa) Season: BBL|01 P 3 | Runs 66 | HS 36 | SR 140.43 | Avg 22.00

W 2 | BB 1-23 | Econ 10.38

A less than auspicious stint for the Johannesburg-born hard-hitting left-arm spinner who joined the Heat for the inaugural season of BBL. Two nights after his first game he was out celebrating his 27th birthday on New Year's Eve and failed a roadside breath test the next morning, leading to a one-game ban, a hefty fine from the club and a court appearance. The South Africa international later crossed paths with the Heat again, playing a key role in eliminating the BBL|02 champions from the 2013 T20 Champions League tournament.

Tom Abell (England) Season: BBL|11 P 2 | Runs 9 | HS 9 | SR 69.23 | Avg 9.00

When Tom Banton pulled out for a second successive season the Heat turned to his Somerset colleague Tom Abell for BBL|11. The stint lasted just two games though as Abell injured his hip in an awkward landing attempting a catch against the Thunder and wasn't seen in teal again.

Tymal Mills (England) Season: BBL|06 P 2 | W 1 | BB 1-20 | Avg 50 | Econ 6.25

The rapid fast bowler from Sussex made his BBL debut with the Brisbane Heat late in BBL|06 as a replacement player for Samuel Badree, who had been injured. He played two games, hit 150kph, but proved raw pace wasn't everything.

Tymal Mills managed only two games with the Heat in BBL|06 // Getty

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) Season: BBL|11 P 1 | Runs 3 | HS 3 | SR 37.50 | Avg 3

An exciting talent but one which the Brisbane Heat didn't get to see the best of. Signed up to replace Tom Abell, he had to skip games in Queensland because of that state's border restrictions in the midst of the pandemic then, after just one appearance, was recalled early by the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of their own domestic T20 tournament, the call coming just hours before a crucial match against the Stars that left the Heat scrambling.