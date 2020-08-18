Sister act: Heat lock in Harris duo for WBBL|06

Brisbane Heat’s sister act will continue this Rebel WBBL season, with Laura and Grace Harris both penning new deals with the reigning champions.

The hard-hitting batters, also regular entertainers on the mic when in the field, are the latest members of Brisbane’s back-to-back title winning squad to re-sign for WBBL|06, joining Australian allrounders Delissa Kimmince and Jess Jonassen, and New Zealand stars Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.

Their new Heat deals are not the only contracts the Harris sisters have signed this week – on Saturday, Laura married Heat teammate Kimmince, with little sister Grace her bridesmaid and witness.

It was after Laura hit the winning runs in the WBBL|04 final against the Sydney Sixers that Kimmince proposed, remarkably, the 29-year-old replicated that feat again last season when she sealed victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

Harris – nicknamed ‘Larris’ – exchanged vows with Kimmince in front of current and former Heat teammates in the Brisbane Valley on Saturday.

"It goes without saying that everyone is very pleased for Laura and Delissa and as a group, we all wish them the very best for the future," Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"All of the players have been working very hard during the off-season, and I know neither DK, ‘Larris’ or Grace wanted to slacken off, even though it was a bit challenging with final arrangements due to the various travel restrictions and social distancing conditions for the event.

"It was a bit of a different week in a sense … the Queensland girls arranged flowers for them for their last group session before the wedding for instance.

"But apart from some different hair styles appearing late in the week, they got in and got their work sorted, and then were able to relax and enjoy the day.

"They are back training this week, so you have to applaud their dedication."

Nuptials aside, Noffke is backing both Harris sisters to reach new levels this season.

Grace, 26, holds the record for fastest ever century in the WBBL, having smacked 101 not out from just 42 balls against the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba in WBBL|04.

In five seasons, the explosive allrounder has struck two centuries, striking 1113 runs at 137.4 while collecting 44 wickets with her off-spin.

The Harris family celebrate after Brisbane's WBBL|05 title win // Getty

Laura, 29, can also more than hold her own with the bat – last season, her 179 runs came at a strike rate of 157.01.

"We’ve all seen that Grace can be devastating on her day with her batting, and of course she is a very handy bowler for us," Noffke said.

"Laura continues to get better and better.

"She has been great in the later overs as a finisher or as a pinch hitter and we’re keen to keep challenging her."

Brisbane have eight spots left to fill on their WBBL|66 roster, including one overseas berth.

They have three confirmed departures from their title-winning squad of last season – Beth Mooney (Scorchers) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (Thunder) have found new homes, while former captain Kirby Short announced her retirement after lifting the trophy for the second time in as many seasons.

Heat squad so far: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Grace Harris, Laura Harris