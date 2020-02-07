KFC BBL|09
How to watch and donate to the Bushfire Bash charity match
International broadcast details and information on how to pledge donations for every boundary scored or wicket taken to win awesome prizes
7 February 2020, 11:57 AM AEST
The Bushfire Bash has captured attention of cricket fans around the globe keen for a dose of nostalgia as some of the greatest players from the previous era strap on the pads once more.
With the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh and bowlers Brett Lee, Wasim Akram and Courtney Walsh all set to feature in the playing XIs, interest is high.
The match – to raise funds for communities affected by the devastating bushfires that have ravaged Australia this summer – is set to be a must-watch event.
Rescheduled away from Sydney due to expected wet weather in that city, the game will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Sunday, in a double header with the Australia v England CommBank T20 Tri-series clash.
Tickets are sold out but there are still many way fans can watch the action, including free live streams on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app as well as via the cricket.com.au Facebook page for people in selected countries (full details below).
Fans are encouraged to donate to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, and can pledge to donate for every wicket taken or boundary scored across four matches that make up cricket's Big Appeal.
PLEDGE A BIG APPEAL DONATION HERE
As well as the Bushfire Bash, the Big Appeal includes the KFC BBL|09 Final between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, and Australia's two CommBank T20 Tri-series matches, against India and England.
People who pledge to donate during the four matches will also be in with a chance to win 500,000 Qantas frequent flyer points.
International Broadcast Details for the Bushfire Bash
Australia: Foxtel, Channel 7, Kayo Sports. Free streaming via cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. Radio coverage on ABC
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Sports Network
United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man - BT Sport, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
New Zealand: SkyNZ, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
Canada: ATN, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
Fiji: FijiTV, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Replublic, Dominica, Estatius, Grench Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Nevis, St Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos: SportsMax, FlowSports, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
USA, American Samoa, Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands: WillowTV, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page
All Other Countries not listed: cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page