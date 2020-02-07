How to watch and donate to the Bushfire Bash charity match

The Bushfire Bash has captured attention of cricket fans around the globe keen for a dose of nostalgia as some of the greatest players from the previous era strap on the pads once more.

With the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh and bowlers Brett Lee, Wasim Akram and Courtney Walsh all set to feature in the playing XIs, interest is high.

The match – to raise funds for communities affected by the devastating bushfires that have ravaged Australia this summer – is set to be a must-watch event.

Rescheduled away from Sydney due to expected wet weather in that city, the game will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Sunday, in a double header with the Australia v England CommBank T20 Tri-series clash.

DONATE HERE TO THE BIG APPEAL

Tickets are sold out but there are still many way fans can watch the action, including free live streams on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app as well as via the cricket.com.au Facebook page for people in selected countries (full details below).

pic.twitter.com/SyReVHigVH So good! Ricky Ponting was back in the nets yesterday ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday, and Adam Gilchrist is a little worried... #BigAppeal February 7, 2020

Fans are encouraged to donate to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, and can pledge to donate for every wicket taken or boundary scored across four matches that make up cricket's Big Appeal.

PLEDGE A BIG APPEAL DONATION HERE

As well as the Bushfire Bash, the Big Appeal includes the KFC BBL|09 Final between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, and Australia's two CommBank T20 Tri-series matches, against India and England.

People who pledge to donate during the four matches will also be in with a chance to win 500,000 Qantas frequent flyer points.

International Broadcast Details for the Bushfire Bash

Australia: Foxtel, Channel 7, Kayo Sports. Free streaming via cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. Radio coverage on ABC

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Sports Network

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man - BT Sport, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

New Zealand: SkyNZ, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

Canada: ATN, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

Fiji: FijiTV, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Replublic, Dominica, Estatius, Grench Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Nevis, St Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos: SportsMax, FlowSports, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

USA, American Samoa, Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands: WillowTV, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

All Other Countries not listed: cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page