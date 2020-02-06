KFC BBL|09

Bushfire Bash rescheduled for Junction Oval

Fundraising match to be played in Melbourne on Sunday in a double-header with the Australian women's clash with England

Dave Middleton

6 February 2020, 02:38 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

