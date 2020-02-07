KFC BBL|09

Kookaburra goes retro for Bushfire Bash bats

Kit manufacturer reprises styles from yesteryear in a special one-off for the Bushfire Bash charity match, with the bats to be signed and auctioned

Dave Middleton

7 February 2020, 07:22 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

