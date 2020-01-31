Brian Lara adds his star power to Bushfire Bash

Mix Tape: The brilliant Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara will take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8.

Lara, who holds the world record Test and first-class scores of 400no and 501no respectively, turned 50 last year and is remembered as one of the all-time greats of the game.

Brian Lara reflects on one of the great knocks

The Trinidadian left-hander produced a number of famous innings in Australia - none more so than his 277 at the SCG in 1993 - and returns to the country often, having taken part in various charity and celebrity events over the years, including the 2005 Tsunami Relief match at the MCG, where he batted with Ricky Ponting.

MORE INFO ON THE BIG APPEAL HERE

Lara joins Indian legend Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram on the playing rosters, while the legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is also set to be reunited.

The time Ricky Ponting dismissed Brian Lara

Earlier this month, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies legend Courtney Walsh were announced as non-playing coaches for the charity match, which will raise money to assist those impacted by Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving on February 8, coined The Big Appeal, to be held after the Commonwealth Bank women's T20 international between Australia and India and before the KFC BBL Final.

The Big Appeal

Saturday February 8

Match 1: CommBank Women’s Tri-Series T20I, Australia v India @ Junction Oval

Match 2: Bushfire Cricket Bash, Ponting XI v Warne XI @TBC

Match 3: KFC Big Bash League Final @ TBC

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at either the MCG, the SCG or Adelaide Oval, depending on which city’s Big Bash club earns hosting rights for the BBL Final. This will be determined on Friday night by the winner of The Qualifier final with tickets to go on sale the following day.

Australian men's team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause along with current female stars Elyse Villani and Grace Harris as well as teenage batting sensation Phoebe Litchfield, who shot to prominence in this summer's Rebel WBBL with the Sydney Thunder.

A couple of legends from Australian sport's winter codes have also signed on for the match.

Rugby league great Brad 'Freddy' Fittler, a dual premiership-winning player and current New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach, is set to play along with Australian Rules footballer Luke Hodge, a four-time premiership-winning player with Hawthorn.

Donate to cricket's Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund

Previously confirmed players for the match include ex-Australia stars Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in a non-playing capacity, as will rugby league Immortal Andrew 'Joey' Johns.

Ponting and Warne will captain two sides with further names to be added in the coming week before the XIs are determined. Nineteen players have already been confirmed along with Tendulkar, Walsh, Waugh, Jones and Johns in a non-playing capacity.

Brian Lara mic'd up batting with Ricky Ponting

Bushfire Cricket Bash

Players: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram (More to be announced)

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns