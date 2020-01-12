KFC BBL|09

Legends come out of retirement for bushfire relief

Some of Australia's greatest players confirmed for charity match as part of triple-header of cricket to raise money for bushfire victims

Martin Smith

12 January 2020, 04:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

