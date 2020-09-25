Cadbury throw support behind World Champs

The Australian women’s cricket team have welcomed a new sponsor to the fold, with iconic confectionary company Cadbury the latest brand to throw their support behind the T20 World Cup champions.

The announcement follows a flurry of commercial interest in the Australian women, named by True North Research as Australia’s favourite team earlier this year, with Vodafone and KFC recently getting on board as sponsors.

Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey celebrate with some Dairy Milk

These brands join long-time supporter of the women’s game Commonwealth Bank as the main sponsors of the team.

Australia captain Meg Lanning believes the work she and her teammates put in on and off the field is a contributor to the increased commercial success.

"I think it shows where our team is at and where women’s cricket is at as well," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

"It’s certainly growing and becoming more well-known across the country.

"As a team, we really focus on trying to be ourselves and really promote the game and showcase the game as well as we can on and off the field.

"It’s nice to see some companies jumping on board and really supporting us."

The partnership with Cricket Australia is part of Cadbury’s ‘National Women in Sport’ initiative, which also involves partnerships with AFLW, NRLW and the Matildas and intends to showcase progressive and diverse female athletes across Australia’s sporting codes.

Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, one the country’s most exciting talents, is one of four female athletes Cadbury is partnering with to support the growth of women in sport and inspire young girls to keep playing sport beyond the age of 15.

To celebrate the launch Cadbury has shared a special women in sport block with athletes and other game changers championing women’s sport in Australia.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley, who headed the organising committee for the Women’s T20 World Cup that saw 86,174 people turn out to the final at the MCG, said he is looking forward to continuing to grow the women’s game.

"We’re delighted to welcome Cadbury to the Australian Cricket family and are very appreciative of their support to grow the game," Hockley said.

"Participation in cricket and other team sports has so many benefits for young girls. From teamwork, leadership, confidence to being a fun and exciting way to stay fit and healthy with friend.”

The Australian women’s team begin their International summer on Saturday, with three T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand to be played at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports