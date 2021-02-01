KFC BBL|10

Ferguson eager to lead Thunder again after BBL|10 exit

Thunder skipper keen to play on but will have to wait and see what the future holds

Louis Cameron in Canberra

1 February 2021, 03:09 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo