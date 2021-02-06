KFC BBL|10

Captain Ferguson dumped by Sydney Thunder

A 'shocked and angry' Callum Ferguson reveals he is seeking a new home for BBL|11 after the Sydney Thunder told him they would not renew ties after this season

Dave Middleton

6 February 2021, 09:17 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo