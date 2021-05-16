CA open to new information about Newlands scandal

Cricket Australia has issued a statement following comments from former Test opener Cameron Bancroft about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal

AAP & Cricket Network

16 May 2021, 12:26 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo