India Tour of Australia - Men's
Green scare as bowler struck in the head during Aus A match
Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was forced from the ground after a fierce blow from batsman Jasprit Bumrah struck the 21-year-old flush on the side of the head
Andrew Ramsey at the SCG
11 December 2020, 06:21 PM AEST
Australia's Test plans for the upcoming Vodafone Series have been further clouded with budding allrounder Cameron Green forced to leave the field after being struck in the head while bowling.
Green was in his second spell of the day-night tour game against India at the SCG when tailender Jasprit Bumrah clubbed a scorching straight drive at the 21-year-old who was unable to react in time.
The ball burst through Green's hands and hit him on the right side of the head.
Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green.
The 21-year-old forced to sit on the pitch before being attended by members of the Australia A Dettol Medical Team.
After being examined for a minute or two, he left the field for further assessment in the dressing room.
An update on his condition is expected later this evening.
It's the second head blow suffered by an Australia A player in as many games, with Green's fellow Test squad member Will Pucovski diagnosed with mild concussion after being struck while batting in the tour game at Drummoyne Oval earlier this week.
Green was bowling his seventh over and had claimed the wicket of India's number three Shubman Gill as the tourists batting – minus captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara – collapsed to 9-123 before some free swinging from Bumrah that netted the tailender his highest first-class score.
Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21
Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj
First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)
Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT
Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT
Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT