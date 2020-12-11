India Tour of Australia - Men's

Green scare as bowler struck in the head during Aus A match

Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was forced from the ground after a fierce blow from batsman Jasprit Bumrah struck the 21-year-old flush on the side of the head

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

11 December 2020, 06:21 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

