Green scare as bowler struck in the head during Aus A match

Green stuck in head off Bumrah straight drive

Australia's Test plans for the upcoming Vodafone Series have been further clouded with budding allrounder Cameron Green forced to leave the field after being struck in the head while bowling.

Green was in his second spell of the day-night tour game against India at the SCG when tailender Jasprit Bumrah clubbed a scorching straight drive at the 21-year-old who was unable to react in time.

Cameron Green sits on the SCG pitch // Getty

The ball burst through Green's hands and hit him on the right side of the head.

Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green.

The 21-year-old forced to sit on the pitch before being attended by members of the Australia A Dettol Medical Team.

After being examined for a minute or two, he left the field for further assessment in the dressing room.

Cameron Green walked off the field after being struck // Getty

An update on his condition is expected later this evening.

It's the second head blow suffered by an Australia A player in as many games, with Green's fellow Test squad member Will Pucovski diagnosed with mild concussion after being struck while batting in the tour game at Drummoyne Oval earlier this week.

Green was bowling his seventh over and had claimed the wicket of India's number three Shubman Gill as the tourists batting – minus captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara – collapsed to 9-123 before some free swinging from Bumrah that netted the tailender his highest first-class score.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT