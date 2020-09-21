Short run call proves costly in IPL nail-biter

Kings XI Punjab were left to rue a decision widely panned as an umpiring error that cost them victory in their nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) opener in Dubai on Sunday.

With Punjab requiring 21 off the final 10 balls of the match to defeat Delhi Capitals, Chris Jordan was called for a short run by square-leg umpire Nitin Menon as he turned to take a second at the striker's end.

Although television replays suggested Jordan had in fact made his ground, Menon's original decision was not overturned meaning Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal was only credited with a single.

It proved a crucial call. Agarwal hit 12 runs off the first three balls of the final over of the game to bring the scores level before Marcus Stoinis dismissed both him and Jordan with the last two balls to send the game to a Super Over, which Delhi won easily.

Had the short run not been called, Kings XI would have won with three balls to spare.

The decision came in for criticism from the likes of former India batsman Virender Sehwag, while ex-Australia players Tom Moody and Lisa Sthalekar suggested the third umpire should have been able to overrule it.

In this shorter format where games constantly go down to the wire surely the third umpire has to intervene? https://t.co/E92pUvsemN September 20, 2020

But an examination of the fine print in the IPL's rulebook shows the television umpires are not permitted to be involved in short-run decisions.

Appendix G of the IPL's playing conditions dictates that only dismissals or working out which batter is out in a run-out when they end up at the same end, as well as boundaries and no-balls can be overturned on review.

pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP September 20, 2020

The rules are consistent with those used in international cricket and the Big Bash in Australia.

Moody said short runs should be able to be reviewed by television umpires.

"Unfortunately, things like that aren't thought through until incidents like that happen," Moody told ESPN, adding that he did not blame the on-field umpire for getting a close call wrong.

"Without a doubt the third umpire should have made a ruling but they need to declare that that is part of the rules prior to the start of the tournament. It clearly isn't part of the rules.

"The no-balls go upstairs (for review) and the third umpires are in charge of that, (same with) run-outs and stumpings.

"But they haven't declared that any other incidents like that (when) a third umpire can overrule an on-field umpire. Until that happens we're not going to get full engagement of the technology that's available."

The IPL have expanded the use of technology during games this season with decisions on front-foot no-balls now made by the third umpire rather than the on-field official.

Australia men's assistant coach Trent Woodhill labelled Sunday's incident as "poor" and said officials should "use the technology available".

"One short (run decisions) should always be instantly reviewed by 3rd umpire as the technology is readily available with cameras set up for for ROs (run-outs) & stumpings," he tweeted.

"Too much riding on results in IPL to have umpires determine outcomes when technology can overrule bad decisions that are obvious."