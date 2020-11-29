No rust for Lynn in rapid Premier Cricket T20 ton

Chris Lynn launched a devastating warning to KFC BBL bowlers after smashing 20 sixes in a remarkable century in his first game in nearly three months, coming only days after being released from hotel quarantine.

Lynn had been confined to his hotel room for a fortnight and unable to train after returning from the Indian Premier League in the UAE where he did not play a single game for champions Mumbai Indians.

But he showed no signs of rust as he crashed an extraordinary century in Queensland Premier Cricket on Sunday.

Playing for Toombul, the Big Bash star brought up his ton off just 38 balls (with a six of course) before finishing on 154 off just 55 deliveries.

It was an extraordinary display of six-hitting, with Lynn hardly having to run as belted the Sunshine Coast bowlers to all parts of Ken Mackay Oval. In addition to his trademark cross-batted swipes to leg, the right-hander also hit over the off-side with power.

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw, who hit 55 off 29 including four sixes in the match, was at the other end when Lynn brought up triple figures and exchanged an embrace with the Brisbane Heat skipper.

Their efforts saw them post a mammoth 6-266. Sunshine Coast made a good fist of the chase, led by a 43-ball 109 from Blake Maher, but they ultimately fell 18 runs short on 7-248.

Renshaw, who will play for the Adelaide Strikers this BBL season, had been the star in Toombul's other T20 played earlier in the day, another run-fest, hitting six sixes to help his side chase down Redlands’ 4-244 in the final over.

Lynn had hit three sixes in that game too, taking his daily tally to 23.

The 30-year-old's most recent game had come in the Caribbean Premier League in September, during which he had failed to pass fifty for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who fell short of the finals.

Elsewhere in Premier Cricket, Test captain Tim Paine's bid to spend some time in the middle in Hobart was nixed as he was run out for one playing for University of Tasmania in a two-wicket win against the Greater Northern Raiders. He did not bat in their second game of the day against Kingborough.

None of the other Test squad members not involved in the ongoing limited-overs series (Travis Head, Joe Burns, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski and Mitchell Swepson) played for their club teams on the weekend.

Over in the west, Perth Scorchers fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff (1-33) and Jhye Richardson (1-25) continued their gradual returns from injury, bowling four overs apiece on Sunday for Subiaco-Floreat and Fremantle respectively.

Richardson also bowled eight overs, taking 1-20 and sending down three maidens, in a two-day game on Saturday. Neither he nor Behrendorff have played for Western Australia this season as both target a return for the Scorchers' BBL campaign.